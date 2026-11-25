British defence companies supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine are being ordered to tighten security amid warnings from intelligence agencies that Russia is targeting the people and businesses supporting Kyiv’s war effort.

The threat is sufficiently serious that some employees have been issued mirrors mounted on poles to inspect the undersides of vehicles for concealed explosive devices. Executives fear assassination attempts, arson and other forms of sabotage as Moscow seeks to undermine Britain’s contribution to Ukraine’s defence.

The extraordinary precautions are emerging from confidential briefings being held with senior executives from the defence industry and companies operating Britain’s critical national infrastructure.

Ministers and intelligence chiefs are warning that businesses involved in Ukrainian defence projects are particularly vulnerable to attacks by Russian agents and their proxies.

According to The Times, some executives already have personal security details and have been instructed to vary their travel routes. Employees are being advised against travelling to work by the same route every day, while companies are reviewing measures to protect staff, sensitive information and facilities.

The Ministry of Defence said the briefings, taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed “an increasing number of sabotage attempts against European defence-related facilities”.

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“Both the briefings and the alert will set out actions organisations can take to protect their sites, people and operations amidst the changing threat landscape,” it said.

The recommended measures include reducing employees’ digital exposure, improving the detection and reporting of hostile reconnaissance, and identifying and protecting critical assets.

The list of companies invited to the meetings is being kept secret for security reasons. But the warning to executives is that the threat is not hypothetical: businesses helping Ukraine are already exposed to hostile activity and should prepare for further attempts to disrupt their operations.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces.

“We are bringing defence industry leaders together to ensure they understand that threat and take practical action to protect their people, technology and supply chains.”

The security alert extends well beyond weapons manufacturers. Britain’s critical national infrastructure includes communications networks, power generation, water supplies, transport, gas and oil deliveries, the NHS and logistics companies.

The government is warning that individuals can be targeted just as readily as organisations, and that the danger is not confined to senior executives.

“Individuals can be targets as well as organisations. It’s not just those at the top of an organisation who might be of interest – anyone with access to sensitive information, assets or people may be of interest to hostile actors. Encourage staff to proactively manage their personal security,” industry chiefs are being told.

The guidance urges employees to adopt precautions that have become familiar to people living under direct Russian attack in Ukraine: remain alert to their surroundings, avoid predictable routines and consider how personal information and movements could be exploited.

“Staff should remain alert to their surroundings, avoid predictable routines where practicable, and consider how personal information, movements and behaviours could be used to build a picture of them, their role and their organisation,” the government advice says.

Companies working with Ukraine are also being told to reduce their online profiles immediately and strengthen their ability to identify suspicious activity around their premises.

The instructions include monitoring deliveries and mail more closely, protecting essential equipment and rehearsing responses to suspicious items, arson and other potential attacks.

To “minimise the impact of an attack”, organisations are advised to: “Identify and protect your most critical assets, maintain physical protection systems and practice your response.”

They are also being urged to “detect and report hostile reconnaissance”, with procedures developed, tested and rehearsed so staff know how to respond when suspicious behaviour or objects are identified.

The warnings represent one of the starkest public indications of the security risks facing British industry since the Cold War. They come amid mounting concern across Europe about Russian attempts to sabotage facilities, disrupt supply chains and weaken support for Ukraine.

The MoD said Russia was seeking to damage businesses and organisations essential to Britain’s economy and national security.

“Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world. The Russian state and its proxies knowingly seek to disrupt businesses and organisations that underpin the British way of life or are vital to the defence of Ukraine. They use tactics like cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation to take organisations offline, disrupt activity, and weaken trust,” it said.

For companies supplying Ukraine, the message from ministers and intelligence officials is increasingly direct: the battle for the country’s defence is creating risks far beyond the battlefield, and the people and infrastructure supporting it must now prepare for the possibility of being targeted on British soil.