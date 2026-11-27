Andy Burnham has suffered an embarrassing rebuke from students at his former university after Cambridge Union members voted by more than two to one to prioritise defence spending over welfare.

The result, following a heated debate on Thursday night, represents a setback for the Prime Minister as he faces mounting pressure to accelerate Britain’s military rearmament amid growing international threats.

In a further humiliation, it was Conservative MP Mark Francois who won over the room, securing support for a motion arguing that national security must take precedence over welfare spending.

The shadow armed forces minister was backed by former Royal Navy officer Tom Sharpe OBE and Cambridge officer cadet Saffron Enticknap.

The Conservatives seized on the result as evidence that students had decisively rejected Mr Burnham’s attempt to draw an equivalence between defence and welfare.

Mr Francois said: “We had a robust and at times impassioned debate in Cambridge last night but, in the end, the verdict was clear-cut.

“By a margin of well over two to one, the students, some of whom may become our leaders of tomorrow, agreed that we must now prioritise Defence spending over Welfare, to keep our country safe.”

He also took aim at the Prime Minister’s social media campaigning, suggesting his TikTok videos had failed to win over the next generation of political leaders.

“It seems that all those Andy Burnham Tik Tok videos – which is a Chinese State-dominated system anyway – don’t work in Cambridge, when it comes to Defence of the Realm.”

The vote is an uncomfortable intervention for Mr Burnham, who has pledged to strengthen Britain’s defences as geopolitical tensions intensify.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet earlier this month, he argued that the country must protect its values and secure a prominent role in shaping the emerging international order.

“Our values are under threat and it is squarely in our interests to defend them – confident in the remarkable strengths and capabilities that we have as a nation, pragmatic where we need to be, and reaching out to those countries that feel the same as us.

“So as the outlines of a new global order are being drawn – we must ensure that we are at the table, our voice multiplied by our alliances, shaping the future according to shared values and interests.”

He also promised to increase military investment and reinforce Britain’s international partnerships.

“We will drive up our defence spending, strengthen NATO and European security and maintain our unique bond with the United States as our largest single trading partner and our key ally in defence.”

But Conservatives argued that the Cambridge result demonstrated a desire among younger voters for Labour to move beyond rhetoric and commit to faster and more substantial increases in defence spending.

For a Prime Minister who studied at Cambridge before rising through the Labour ranks, the verdict from the university’s students provides an awkward political backdrop to the debate over Britain’s priorities.