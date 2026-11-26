London remains the dominant destination for equity investment in Britain, attracting almost half of all announced UK deals and half of their combined value, despite a significant year-on-year decline in activity.

The capital recorded 770 announced equity deals between the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026, attracting a combined £5.9 billion in investment, according to the British Business Bank’s sixth Nations and Regions Tracker.

However, the figures reveal a slowdown. Compared with the same period a year earlier, the number of deals fell by 32 per cent, while the total value of investment declined by 11 per cent.

London nevertheless accounted for 47 per cent of all announced UK equity deals and 50 per cent of their total value, underlining the capital’s continuing dominance of the country’s investment landscape.

The report reinforces previous findings that London consistently attracts the majority of equity deals and investment capital across the UK.

A decade of investment growth

Despite the latest annual contraction, the longer-term picture remains substantially more positive.

Between the periods H2 2013–H1 2016 and H2 2023–H1 2026, the number of announced equity deals in London increased by 52 per cent, while investment value surged by 304 per cent.

The figures suggest that funding conditions for equity-backed businesses have improved considerably over the past decade.

The capital has also become more attractive to venture capital investors. Since 2017, the number of unique venture capital investors per 100 high-growth businesses has increased fourfold, pointing to a deeper and more mature investment market.

Businesses increasingly turn to external finance

The tracker found that 51 per cent of smaller London businesses used external finance between H2 2025 and H1 2026, matching the UK average. This was up from 44 per cent during the preceding 12 months.

Looking ahead, 37 per cent of smaller businesses in the capital said they would be willing to use external finance to support growth and development, compared with 33 per cent nationally.

Demand could increase further, with 21 per cent of London businesses anticipating a need for finance over the following three months, above the UK-wide figure of 17 per cent.

However, access remains a concern. One in ten smaller businesses in London considered obtaining finance a major obstacle, compared with eight per cent across the UK.

The lending figures also reveal a mixed picture. London recorded 171 approved loans and overdrafts per 10,000 smaller businesses, below the national figure of 203.

Yet the value of approved lending reached £34 million, exceeding the UK average of £31 million and suggesting that businesses in the capital secured larger facilities.

Innovation continues to underpin London’s economy

London recorded 3,540 high-growth businesses, representing a quarter of the UK total. Its economy generated £614.5 billion in Gross Value Added, equivalent to around 24 per cent of national output.

The capital also plays a significant role in the Government’s Industrial Strategy priority sectors.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, Digital and Technologies generated the highest number of announced equity deals, at 547, followed by Professional and Business Services with 251 and Financial Services with 156.

Innovation hubs remain central to this concentration of activity. The Knowledge Quarter, spanning King’s Cross, Euston and Bloomsbury, brings together leading universities, research institutions, cultural organisations and businesses.

Its concentration of research expertise, venture capital and knowledge-intensive companies strengthens London’s position as Britain’s leading innovation ecosystem.

Mark Sterritt, Managing Director of the Local Growth Team at the British Business Bank, said: “London is an important hub for UK equity activity, and is supported by the world leading research and innovation clusters.

“Working with the city’s leaders, we’re working to develop stronger local finance ecosystems to deliver clearer investable pipelines, alignment between businesses and would-be finance providers and increase the flow of capital to London’s businesses.”

The latest figures underline London’s continuing importance to Britain’s growth ambitions, but also expose the challenge of ensuring that investment reaches the smaller businesses expected to drive the next generation of economic expansion.