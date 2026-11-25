Poundland’s directors are preparing to appoint administrators as early as Wednesday after efforts to secure a rescue buyer reportedly failed, placing 10,500 jobs at risk and threatening one of the biggest collapses on the British high street in recent years.

The discount retailer’s management team has been advised that it has little choice but to file for insolvency before midnight, when a notice giving the business temporary protection from creditors expires, according to Sky News.

AlixPartners is expected to be appointed as administrator if the move goes ahead, following weeks of negotiations with prospective buyers.

The uncertainty comes just weeks before Christmas, with hundreds of employees at the company’s Walsall headquarters among those facing an uncertain future.

Poundland operates approximately 600 stores across the UK and Ireland. Its current owner, US-based Gordon Brothers, acquired the chain for just €1 in June 2025.

As recently as this week, four potential buyers were still understood to be interested in rescuing the business after a sale process began in September. However, hopes of a solvent takeover have faded sharply.

Among the bidders was Northern Ireland-based Martin Property Group, which submitted two fully financed offers over the past six weeks. Both were rejected.

Martin had proposed keeping all Poundland stores and employees, alongside a distribution centre in Andy Burnham’s Makerfield constituency. It also offered to repay a £30million loan owed to Gordon Brothers and former majority owner Pepco Group, although much of the payment would have been deferred.

The proposals initially attracted support from Poundland managing director Barry Williams and finance chief Shaun Wills. But Gordon Brothers reportedly rejected a request to restore the retailer’s working capital to the level it had before the insolvency notice was issued.

The other interested parties were Xyra Group Holdings, Dubai-based Premier Quality Foods and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity.

Although bidders could still attempt to acquire the business through administration, this is considered highly unlikely. Instead, established retailers including B&M, Tesco and Lidl are expected to compete for individual stores, potentially leaving the wider business to be broken up.

The taxpayer could also face a redundancy bill of as much as £35million, according to previous reports.

Poundland’s collapse would represent the biggest British high street failure since BHS went bust in 2016 and is likely to intensify scrutiny of Gordon Brothers’ handling of the retailer.

Questions are expected to centre on how a business that was trading solvently until last month came so close to administration, amid a dispute over repayment of a shareholder loan.

A source told Sky News that MPs on the Business and Trade Select Committee would seek to recall Mark Newton-Jones, head of Gordon Brothers’ European operations, to give evidence at a public hearing as soon as possible.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne said Poundland’s directors had left MPs with a dossier of evidence about the retailer’s management when they gave evidence in private earlier this month. The committee is now expected to examine the material and consider whether further action against the owners is justified.

Under insolvency law, the Insolvency Service must investigate the conduct of Poundland’s directors, although no Gordon Brothers executives sit on the retailer’s board.

The scrutiny follows reports that Gordon Brothers has taken £18.3million in fees and charges from Poundland since acquiring it. The firm has also reportedly withdrawn from the role of liquidating the chain’s stores, paving the way for rival Hilco to undertake the work.

Three directors are said to have resigned from Poundland’s board after only two weeks, amid concerns about Gordon Brothers’ indecision over a sale. There could even be calls to prevent the US firm, which also owns LK Bennett, from making further UK acquisitions until investigations into its conduct are completed.

Gordon Brothers has been accused of jeopardising Poundland’s survival by cutting off access to its lending facility and bank account before releasing £20million in funding two weeks ago.

The firm has maintained that it was focused on securing a solvent rescue, saying earlier this month its aim was “to protect as many jobs as possible and preserve value in order to deliver the best available outcome for the people, creditors and local communities who care about this business as much as we do”.