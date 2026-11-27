The Ministry of Defence cannot locate around half of Britain’s 100,000 strategic reservists, raising serious questions about the country’s ability to mobilise former military personnel as the Government steps up preparations for a potential conflict.

Tens of thousands of veterans who could be called back into service will never receive letters asking them to update their contact details, employment status and skills because the department no longer holds valid addresses for them.

The correspondence, being sent by the heads of the Army, Royal Navy and RAF, marks the first effort of its kind since the Cold War to establish contact with former personnel who retain a legal obligation to return in exceptional circumstances.

The initiative comes amid warnings that Britain must strengthen its military readiness as the threat of conflict and hybrid warfare grows.

But the scale of the MoD’s record-keeping failure exposes a significant weakness in the system intended to provide additional military capability during a national emergency.

Government guidance published under a newly created strategic reserves section makes clear that the threshold for recalling veterans remains “high”.

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The strategic reserve “may be considered for serious national emergencies, warlike operations, preparations for war or a major crisis that requires additional military capability”, but will not be used to plug routine peacetime staffing shortages.

The arrangements cover former regular and reserve personnel who retain a legal obligation to return. They are separate from the 32,000-strong volunteer reserve forces, which are made up of civilians.

The MoD estimates that around five per cent of all veterans fall within the recall arrangements. Under current legislation, former regular and reserve officers remain liable to be called back for the rest of their lives, while the department is required to maintain contact with ex-personnel for six years after they leave full-time service.

The failure to maintain accurate records has been a longstanding concern. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who oversaw last year’s strategic defence review, warned earlier this year that officials were not properly tracking recently retired soldiers entering the strategic reserve.

“The Ministry of Defence at the present moment doesn’t even know where most of them are,” the former Nato secretary-general and defence secretary under Tony Blair said.

He added: “So we need to round up those who are available and fit and willing to be able to do it.”

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, head of the armed forces, has also warned that Britain lacks an “effective system of tracking and engaging” people who have recently left military service.

The problem is compounded by a recruitment and retention crisis that has left the Army considerably smaller than it was a decade ago. Its strength has fallen from more than 100,000 personnel in 2010 to just over 70,000 today.

The Government hopes former service personnel could provide specialist expertise that is increasingly important to modern warfare. Veterans who have moved into artificial intelligence, coding and data science are expected to be particularly valuable as military operations become more technologically sophisticated.

An Army source said former soldiers working in technology start-ups and data science could bring vital experience in machine learning, rapid procurement and decision-making.

Former personnel with backgrounds in medicine, engineering and satellite communications are also considered important to Britain’s future military capabilities.

Gen Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, told reservists he was writing at a time when defence forces were “sharpening their readiness levels”.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the exercise should have been undertaken much earlier, insisting that keeping in touch with former personnel must become routine.

“We need to keep up to date with them. We need to make sure they have access to further development opportunities with us. In some ways, what I’m doing is what should have been done for a long time.

“We do need to build our national resilience, build our readiness and make sure that we are prepared for the worst — even as we’re taking steps every day that make that worst-case scenario less likely.”

He argued that acting before a crisis emerged was essential to avoiding the mistakes made during the Covid pandemic.

“Doing it now, when there isn’t a looming threat, is the right thing to do. It’s much better than finding yourself caught short later. We saw that lesson writ large in the pandemic, when the government was criticised for under-preparedness.

“I’m not going to make the same mistake, which is why we’re taking this step. It should be routine business and will now be regular practice.”

In January, the Government announced plans to increase the upper age limit for mobilisation from 55 to 65, potentially widening the pool of former personnel available in an emergency.

However, Streeting stressed that any recall would be subject to fitness and suitability.

“Obviously, we are not going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve. We won’t be mobilising pensioners.”