The Ministry of Defence has admitted that changes to the Army’s collective training programme have saved no money, despite plans to reduce exercises amid mounting pressure on the military’s running costs.

Aneen Blackmore, the MoD’s Director General Finance, told MPs that the decision to reshape training had not delivered any financial savings, as senior commanders described increasingly difficult choices over which exercises could go ahead.

Asked by Defence Committee chairman Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi how much money had been saved, Blackmore said Army headquarters had been reviewing which training offered the greatest value against the threats facing Britain and the skills required by its forces.

Her answer was unequivocal: “No money was saved.”

Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp challenged Air Marshal Tim Jones, Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Force Development, over the reasoning behind the changes, accusing him of being “quite evasive”.

“At the moment, we’re just getting a sort of, you know, people are throwing smoke at the moment,” Jopp said.

Jones responded that the military had to operate within its available budget and make difficult decisions about where training resources were directed.

“We have to live within our means. That’s absolutely true. And and we always knew that we would have to prioritize hard across our training, and that’s what we’ve done,” he told the committee.

He insisted that the armed forces’ readiness had not been affected because funding had been concentrated on the highest-priority exercises and units held at high readiness.

But he acknowledged that the approach involved “some hard decisions and some hard priority calls”.

Jones also highlighted the changing composition of the defence budget, saying rising day-to-day expenditure was competing with investment in equipment and infrastructure.

“20 years ago, 80% of the defence budget was running costs, and 20% was capital. Now it is about 60-40, and if we look forward in a few years’ time, it’ll be about 50-50,” he said.

Fuel costs had at one stage this year been 88 per cent higher than the previous year, he added, putting further pressure on the running-cost budget from which training is funded.

The Army nevertheless has 66 overseas exercises scheduled this year, while £2 billion is being invested in a collective training transformation programme intended to improve training for 60,000 soldiers annually.

Dhesi argued that the underlying problem was stagnant day-to-day spending. Jones replied: “I think for the time being we think we’re managing it.”

The admission comes after Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones confirmed this month that “several Army exercises have fully or partially been cancelled for this financial year”.

The Times reported in September that exercises involving 90 or more soldiers had been suspended under plans intended to save £30 million.

An Army spokesman previously insisted: “Our training continues and we are prioritising activity that contributes most directly to readiness.”

The MoD announced in December 2025 that overseas Army exercises would be reduced from 2026-27, while reiterating its £2 billion investment in transforming training over the next 15 years.