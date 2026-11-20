Terrorists convicted of lower-level offences could walk free before completing their sentences under Labour’s early release scheme, despite previous assurances from ministers that those jailed for terrorism would be excluded.
The loophole, contained in the Sentencing Act enacted earlier this year, means some offenders convicted under terrorism legislation may qualify for early release if they are serving fixed-term sentences of two years or less.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has insisted that the “vast majority” of terrorism offences are not covered by the changes. However, officials privately acknowledge that a small number of terrorist offenders could be eligible, although ministers have so far failed to provide an estimate of how many.
The revelation raises fresh questions about the Government’s ability to balance the urgent need to tackle overcrowded prisons with the responsibility to protect the public from potentially dangerous offenders.
Although the MoJ previously indicated that terrorists would not benefit from the policy, terrorism offences were not explicitly included among the exclusions in the legislation.
Consequently, individuals convicted of less serious offences under terrorism laws could find themselves eligible for release before their sentences expire.
These include offences such as providing or using money for terrorist purposes, breaching foreign travel restriction orders, obstructing urgent police searches and making false or misleading statements during terrorism investigations.
Other potentially eligible offences include wearing clothing or publishing images that demonstrate support for, or membership of, a proscribed terrorist organisation.
The distinction is significant. While individuals convicted of serious terrorist crimes can receive extended sentences requiring them to serve at least two-thirds of their punishment in custody and face a Parole Board assessment before release, not all terrorism-related convictions attract such sentences.
The Government argues that these provisions will prevent many terrorist offenders from qualifying for early release. But the legislation leaves open the possibility that others could benefit.
The scale of the potential problem remains unclear.
This publication understands that professionals attending a Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism training course were told that 267 people currently imprisoned for terrorism offences could be released early under the reforms.
However, the Ministry of Justice said it did not recognise the figure, while Counter Terrorism Policing subsequently confirmed that the number was inaccurate.
The uncertainty has fuelled criticism from Conservatives, who accuse ministers of putting public safety at risk through their determination to release prisoners early.
Nick Timothy, the Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary, said: “Labour’s dangerous, early release scheme will now see terrorists let loose on the streets.
“We know many of the criminals Labour released early have immediately re-offended so this is a clear threat to public safety. The Justice Secretary must step in and stop this before it is too late.”
The controversy comes as the number of people imprisoned for terrorism offences reaches its highest level since records began.
Home Office figures show that 275 people were behind bars for terrorism offences at the end of June, surpassing the previous record of 273 recorded at the end of March.
The figure represents a seven per cent increase on the 257 prisoners recorded a year earlier and is more than double the 126 held in custody when records began in 2010.
Of those imprisoned, 157 (57 per cent) were assessed as holding Islamist-extremist views, while 80 (29 per cent) were classified as extreme right-wing.
The remaining 38 prisoners, representing 14 per cent, were categorised as holding other ideologies. This includes left-wing extremism, dissident Irish republicanism, domestic extremism and cases where an individual’s ideological motivation is unknown.
The figures underline the growing challenge facing counter-terrorism authorities as the Government presses ahead with its wider prison release programme.
Thousands of inmates across England and Wales are being released earlier than originally expected under reforms designed to alleviate a prison capacity crisis.
Under the changes, most prisoners serving fixed-term sentences will serve just one-third of their sentence behind bars, rather than the previous requirement of one-half.
Ministers have defended the policy as necessary to free up desperately needed prison places and prevent the criminal justice system from grinding to a halt.
However, the reforms have attracted mounting criticism over the potential consequences of releasing offenders before they have completed their court-imposed sentences.
Rapists, prisoners convicted of manslaughter and certain child sex offenders are excluded from the scheme. Murderers serving life sentences are also outside its scope.
A fourth wave of releases, involving approximately 550 prisoners, is scheduled for December 8. Those eligible will have sentences of between 1,162 and 1,562 days, equivalent to roughly three years and two months to four years and three months.
The Ministry of Justice sought to reassure the public that safeguards remain in place, insisting that the Government has acted to ensure the most dangerous offenders remain behind bars.
A spokesman said: “Within weeks of coming into office, the Prime Minister and Justice Secretary took action to keep more of the most serious criminals locked up, and the vast majority of terrorism offences are not eligible for release changes.”
The department added that it works closely with police and the Security Service to manage the risks posed by terrorist offenders when they are eventually released.
Those subject to licence conditions can face electronic tagging and restrictions on their internet use, movements and contact with other individuals. Breaching those conditions can result in an immediate return to custody.
Counter Terrorism Policing also stressed that extensive offender management arrangements were in place, including intelligence-sharing protocols between relevant agencies.
A spokesman said managing terrorist offenders after their release was a critical part of its work, with significant resources dedicated to protecting communities.
“Regardless of the severity of the original offence, the release of terrorist offenders back into the community is of course a concern for the public,” the spokesman said.
“If we assess that a prisoner release presents a risk, or if we identify a threat, we do not hesitate to act.”
But with ministers unable to say precisely how many terrorist offenders could benefit from the reforms, the legislation risks exposing an uncomfortable gap between the Government’s assurances and the reality of its sentencing policy.
For a government already struggling to convince the public that its early release programme can be implemented without compromising public safety, the prospect of convicted terrorists benefiting from the same measures is likely to intensify scrutiny of its approach.
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Terrorists could walk free under Labour’s early release scheme as sentencing loophole exposed
Labour is facing fresh questions over public safety after ministers admitted that convicted terrorists could be among thousands of prisoners released early under its controversial sentencing reforms, exposing a potentially dangerous loophole in the Government’s efforts to ease the prison overcrowding crisis.
Despite previous assurances that terrorist offenders would be excluded, individuals convicted of certain terrorism-related offences could qualify for early release if they are serving fixed-term sentences of two years or less.
The loophole, buried in the Sentencing Act enacted earlier this year, threatens to undermine ministers’ claims that the most dangerous criminals will remain behind bars, while raising uncomfortable questions about whether public protection has been sacrificed in the rush to free up prison capacity.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) insists the “vast majority” of terrorism offences are excluded from the changes. However, officials acknowledge that a small number of convicted terrorists could nevertheless qualify, with ministers unable so far to establish how many offenders might benefit.
Crucially, terrorism offences were not explicitly included among the categories excluded from the legislation, leaving a potential route to early release for individuals convicted of less serious offences under terrorism laws.
These include providing or using money for terrorist purposes, breaching foreign travel restriction orders, obstructing urgent police searches and making false or misleading statements during terrorism investigations.
Other offences potentially caught by the changes include wearing clothing or publishing images demonstrating support for, or membership of, a proscribed terrorist organisation.
The distinction is significant. Those convicted of the most serious terrorist crimes can receive extended sentences requiring them to serve at least two-thirds of their punishment in custody, with release subject to a Parole Board assessment.
But not every terrorism-related conviction attracts such a sentence, leaving some offenders potentially eligible for the same early release arrangements being applied to thousands of other prisoners.
The scale of the exposure remains unclear. This publication understands that professionals attending a Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism training course were told that 267 people currently imprisoned for terrorism offences could be released early under the reforms.
The MoJ, however, said it did not recognise the figure, while Counter Terrorism Policing subsequently confirmed that the number was inaccurate.
The absence of a definitive figure has intensified criticism from Conservatives, who accuse the Government of allowing a dangerous gap to emerge between its public assurances and the reality of its sentencing policy.
Nick Timothy, the Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary, said: “Labour’s dangerous, early release scheme will now see terrorists let loose on the streets.
“We know many of the criminals Labour released early have immediately re-offended so this is a clear threat to public safety. The Justice Secretary must step in and stop this before it is too late.”
The controversy comes against a backdrop of mounting pressure on Britain’s counter-terrorism authorities, with the number of people imprisoned for terrorism offences reaching its highest level since records began.
Home Office figures show that 275 people were behind bars for terrorism offences at the end of June, surpassing the previous record of 273 recorded three months earlier.
That represents a seven per cent increase on the 257 prisoners held a year previously and more than double the 126 recorded when statistics began in 2010.
Of those imprisoned, 157, or 57 per cent, were assessed as holding Islamist-extremist views, while 80, equivalent to 29 per cent, were classified as extreme right-wing.
The remaining 38 prisoners were categorised as holding other ideologies, including left-wing extremism, dissident Irish republicanism and domestic extremism, or cases in which an individual’s ideological motivation remains unknown.
The figures underline the growing security challenge confronting authorities as ministers press ahead with a sweeping programme of early prisoner releases across England and Wales.
Under Labour’s reforms, most inmates serving fixed-term sentences will spend just one-third of their sentence in custody, rather than the previous requirement of one-half. The changes are intended to alleviate a prison capacity crisis that ministers have warned could threaten the ability of the criminal justice system to function.
But the policy has attracted mounting criticism over the risks of releasing offenders before they have completed the sentences imposed by the courts.
Rapists, prisoners convicted of manslaughter and certain child sex offenders are excluded, alongside murderers serving life sentences. Yet the potential eligibility of some terrorism offenders threatens to expose a particularly uncomfortable weakness in the Government’s approach.
A fourth wave of releases, involving approximately 550 prisoners, is scheduled for December 8. Those eligible will have received sentences ranging from 1,162 to 1,562 days, equivalent to approximately three years and two months to four years and three months.
Ministers have defended the programme as an unavoidable response to the prison overcrowding emergency, insisting that safeguards have been designed to prevent the release of the most dangerous criminals.
An MoJ spokesman said: “Within weeks of coming into office, the Prime Minister and Justice Secretary took action to keep more of the most serious criminals locked up, and the vast majority of terrorism offences are not eligible for release changes.”
The department added that it works closely with police and the Security Service to manage the risks posed by terrorist offenders when they eventually leave prison.
Those released subject to licence conditions can face electronic tagging and restrictions on internet use, movements and contact with other individuals. Breaching those conditions can result in an immediate return to custody.
Counter Terrorism Policing also stressed that extensive offender-management arrangements were in place, supported by intelligence-sharing between relevant agencies.
A spokesman said managing terrorist offenders after their release was a critical part of its work, with significant resources devoted to protecting communities.
“Regardless of the severity of the original offence, the release of terrorist offenders back into the community is of course a concern for the public,” the spokesman said.
“If we assess that a prisoner release presents a risk, or if we identify a threat, we do not hesitate to act.”
Yet those assurances do little to resolve the central question: how many convicted terrorists could walk free under a policy ministers previously suggested would not apply to them?
For a Government already under pressure to demonstrate that its prison release programme can operate without jeopardising public safety, the admission that some terrorism offenders may qualify represents a fresh political headache.
The prison crisis may have forced ministers to accelerate releases. But the prospect of convicted terrorists benefiting from a legislative loophole risks turning Labour’s attempt to free up prison cells into a far more serious test of its duty to protect the public.
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