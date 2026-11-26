New technologies appear daily with the goal of faster operations, better customer experiences and higher productivity. There are AI solutions and customer service automation technologies available now. There are also many new business technologies being introduced that would put your company in a position to remain competitive. Some of these new technologies have little to no value for your business.

Adopting new technologies has the potential to help your business gain market share but at a significant cost in terms of capital and labour, two things that most businesses can little afford to invest.

Technology is not always the solution

Another pitfall many companies run into is believing that buying newer technology automatically translates into better company performance. Often companies purchase high end software to find out their employees can’t even use the software or the software does not even solve any of their problems.

For example, take a small retail business. Do they really need an expensive software to manage their inventory when their current processes do a great job? Unnecessary technology only adds more work in training and adds to the chaos in daily operations.

It is better to have a clear idea of what problem needs solving and then finding technology to help solve that problem.

Following trends can become expensive

Most services now have subscription fees, along with installation and training costs. Costs to update software or service to newer versions are added on top. One service alone might not cost much. However, when you combine many different services and products, your operating costs begin to rise significantly.

Most businesses must think about their budget, and most of them will not adopt these services because of that.

Before choosing to purchase a product or service, employees should analyse if it helps their job. Is it saving them time? Is it preventing them from making errors? Is it going to increase client satisfaction?

The answer to these questions help separate new useful services from other new services and technologies because they might have become popular simply because their competitors are adopting it.

Customer experience should come before innovation

Interactions with technology should be simple and easy to understand.

There are many businesses that do not think about the ways customers will behave when they implement the newest technology. Features such as automated chatbots and digital payment systems are helpful in some situations, but poorly thought out technology will likely be frustrating to customers that want to be able to talk in a simple manner.

The Philippines entertainment website, GameZone, is an example of an industry that focuses on how people will actually interact with the site, as there is a strong focus on accessibility. Digital entertainment like Bingo Philippines also needs to have clearly explained features in order to be used properly. Innovation will only be truly impactful if it helps the customers of the service.

Knowing when to adopt new technology

Technology is definitely not something that a company can simply decide to ignore. Most companies have goals that require innovations. For example, a company can implement an innovation that will result in more customers, improve efficiency, security, or allow for future growth.

It is definitely possible to pilot new systems at a low cost. For example, employees can use new technology, and then feedback will be provided, and finally the owner of the company can see the result.

An AI pilot would allow the owner of the company to evaluate AI and decide whether or not to adopt it. Perhaps, the owner will choose to pilot it by implementing basic AI in one area. If it is successful, the AI can then be integrated into the whole company.

Final thoughts

Companies do not need to be the first to adopt every new piece of technology. Instead, sometimes being customer-focused, improving what you already have, and investing in employee skills, are more productive investments.

The best technology decisions are not the most expensive or the most innovative. They are the solutions that provide value without adding unnecessary complexity.

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