Britain’s ability to withstand hostile state attacks will be put to the test in the Government’s largest homeland defence exercise in decades, after ministers confirmed that military plans have been refreshed ahead of a major national security rehearsal in 2027.

The Ministry of Defence has updated its Homeland Defence plans this year and will test them through the Government’s Tier 1 national exercise, ALBISTON SHADOW, according to answers given in Parliament by Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones.

The exercise is expected to test how government responds to hybrid attacks against the UK, including cyber operations, sabotage, espionage and disinformation — threats increasingly viewed as part of the modern confrontation between hostile states and Western governments.

Conservative MP Stuart Anderson asked what assessment had been made of whether Britain had adequate forces available for homeland defence.

Sandher-Jones said the Ministry of Defence maintained forces at readiness to respond to a range of threats and continually reviewed its requirements against operational plans and commitments.

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“The MOD continually reviews and tests the force requirements against its plans and commitments,” she said. “This includes our Homeland Defence plans, which have been refreshed this year, and we will continue this work through our planned participation in the Government’s Tier 1 national exercise in 2027 – ALBISTON SHADOW, amongst others.”

The minister also confirmed that the Government was reviewing the UK’s resilience to so-called grey-zone activity, which can involve hostile actions below the threshold of conventional armed conflict.

She said the National Security Risk Assessment process was used to monitor the country’s exposure to hostile state activity, with the Ministry of Defence working alongside the Cabinet Office and other departments to assess emerging threats.

“Defence works closely with the Cabinet Office and other departments to assess evolving threats, including cyber attacks, sabotage, espionage and disinformation, and to strengthen national resilience in response,” she said.

The 2027 exercise will specifically test government preparedness for hybrid attacks, alongside major national and NATO exercises.

Sandher-Jones previously described ALBISTON SHADOW as “the largest UK Home Defence exercise in decades”. It is expected to test the Government’s response through the refreshed Government War Book, according to the UK Defence Journal.

The exercise was announced in July by Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, in the Government’s first Annual Statement on National Resilience.

The minister also confirmed that Britain would make a major contribution to STEADFAST DEFENDER in 2027, NATO’s principal live collective defence exercise, designed to test the alliance’s ability to respond to an attack on one of its members.

“In 2027, the UK will make a major contribution to STEADFAST DEFENDER,” she said. “UK-led exercises and activity across multiple domains will test our ability to reinforce Allies, project forces across Europe and sustain combat power at scale as part of NATO’s warfighting plans.”

The commitments form part of a broader effort to strengthen the UK’s preparedness for a deteriorating security environment, including threats to critical infrastructure and the possibility of a wider confrontation involving NATO.

Sandher-Jones also said the Government’s National Conversation on Defence was already under way and would continue throughout 2027.

The programme, led by the Cabinet Office as part of the Home Defence Programme, is intended to involve the public in discussions about national defence and resilience.

Together, the exercises will test not only Britain’s military capabilities but also the ability of government departments to coordinate a response when hostile activity targets the country itself. The challenge will be ensuring that plans on paper translate into an effective national response when the pressure is real.