Britain is refusing to publish a breakdown of what it counts towards its NATO defence spending commitments, despite including intelligence agency budgets, employer National Insurance contributions and military aid to Ukraine in its calculations.

Parliamentary answers have exposed the breadth of spending being classified as defence, while ministers have declined to disclose which public bodies contribute or how much individual items add to the national total.

The Government has also confirmed that Britain’s contribution to an EU-backed £90 billion Ukraine loan will not count towards NATO defence spending targets, despite other forms of financial and military support for Kyiv qualifying.

The disclosures come as Britain faces mounting pressure to demonstrate how it will meet the commitment agreed by NATO allies at the Hague summit in June 2025 to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence and security-related measures by 2035.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis asked whether expenditure by intelligence agencies outside the Ministry of Defence would be classified as core defence spending or wider security and resilience spending under the agreement.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, confirmed that intelligence and security services were included in the core defence calculation.

“The former Prime Minister was clear in his statement in February 2025 that the contribution of our intelligence and security services to the defence of the nation would be recognised as core defence spending, reflecting the changing nature of warfare,” he said.

But Pollard refused to provide a detailed list of qualifying expenditure.

“In line with other NATO countries, the UK has no plans to publicise a list of what is included within either defence or security and resilience spending,” he said.

Lewis had to submit a separate question after his original parliamentary request, tabled on November 3, went unanswered.

Conservative MP Mike Wood subsequently asked for a breakdown of non-MoD spending qualifying towards NATO targets, identifying the amounts contributed by each government department and public body.

Pollard again declined to disclose the figures, saying the Government had no plans to publish a list of what was included in its defence spending return.

The answers also reveal that taxpayers’ National Insurance contributions are helping to inflate the defence spending total.

Asked how much additional money the Treasury had provided the Armed Forces to cover increased employer National Insurance costs, Pollard said the Ministry of Defence received £207 million in 2025-26.

He confirmed that employer National Insurance contributions on military personnel’s pay were included in NATO-qualifying defence expenditure.

“The UK includes spend relating to armed forces pay as part of its defence spending, in line with NATO guidance, including employer National Insurance contributions,” he said.

The Government also defended the treatment of military pensions, following changes to the MoD’s budget at the Autumn Budget 2026.

Pollard said the department’s resource budget had been reduced to reflect lower pension contributions after the 2024 public service pensions revaluation. However, he insisted the adjustment did not reduce qualifying defence spending because lower employer contributions were offset by higher Treasury funding for pensions through Annually Managed Expenditure.

Ukraine support provides another significant element of the calculation, although ministers have drawn a distinction between different funding arrangements.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for the Armed Forces, told Wood that British military and financial assistance to Ukraine counted towards NATO targets, but contributions to EU-backed loans did not.

“The cost of UK support to Ukraine would count towards NATO defence spending targets, however EU-backed loan contributions in support of Ukraine will not count towards NATO defence spending targets,” she said.

She added that forecasts for future Ukraine support were sensitive and could not be disclosed.

In September, Sandher-Jones said Britain had committed £16 billion in military support to Ukraine, including a £2.26 billion contribution through the G7 loan backed by immobilised Russian assets. Britain joined the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan in July, but ministers have since confirmed that the contribution agreement will remain unpublished.

The Government has also declined to provide a detailed year-by-year breakdown of defence spending as a proportion of GDP.

Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge requested figures for both the MoD budget and NATO-qualifying expenditure, to two decimal places, through to 2030-31.

Pollard said the NATO definition included spending by the MoD, pension schemes and other relevant bodies, including intelligence agencies.

He said Britain inherited defence spending at 2.3 per cent of GDP, with the Defence Investment Plan confirming that qualifying expenditure would reach 2.6 per cent in 2026-27 and 2.7 per cent in each of the following three years.

The Chancellor has set a target of 3 per cent of GDP on defence in 2030, with further details due at the next Spending Review.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Stuart Anderson questioned whether the Government could afford its £298 billion defence programme over four years.

Pollard insisted the plan was fully funded and designed to deliver the priorities identified in the Strategic Defence Review.

At the Hague summit, NATO allies agreed to spend 5 per cent of GDP annually by 2035, including at least 3.5 per cent on NATO-defined defence expenditure and up to 1.5 per cent on wider resilience measures, such as protecting critical infrastructure.

The Government changed its definition of defence spending in February 2025 to include intelligence and security agencies, allowing it to reach 2.6 per cent of GDP by 2027 on that basis.

But with ministers refusing to publish the underlying figures, taxpayers and Parliament are being left without a detailed account of precisely what is being counted towards Britain’s expanding defence commitments.