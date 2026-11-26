Millions of Londoners face fresh travel disruption as Underground drivers launch the first of a series of 24-hour strikes, escalating a bitter dispute over plans to introduce a voluntary four-day working week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will walk out at midday after negotiations with Transport for London (TfL) failed to secure an agreement. Tube services will begin to wind down from 10am, with normal operations expected until then.

TfL has warned passengers to check before travelling, with disruption anticipated before, during and after the strike.

No services are expected on the Circle and Piccadilly lines throughout the day, while the Waterloo & City line will stop running after midday. Most other routes are expected to operate from noon, but with disruption across the network.

The disruption will continue into Friday. Services are expected to start later than usual, with interruptions lasting until midday. Further delays are anticipated through the afternoon and evening as the network gradually returns to normal, with services expected to be restored by around 6pm.

The industrial action centres on TfL proposals to move Underground drivers towards a four-day working week. RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey has argued that the scheme would force drivers to surrender existing workplace protections.

Earlier this month, he warned that the proposals would require “drivers to give up existing protections”, adding that those who refused to comply would be displaced from their depots.

TfL insists it has revised its plans to address the union’s objections. The latest proposal includes a voluntary four-day working week, while drivers who prefer to retain a five-day pattern would be guaranteed the option of staying at their existing depot.

The changes have won the backing of Aslef, the separate union representing train drivers, which has criticised the RMT’s decision to strike.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We are surprised that the RMT has decided to take strike action to try to prevent Underground drivers moving to a four-day week on a voluntary basis.

A strike designed to stop people having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off is a strange choice to make.

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations for London Underground, described the walkout as “disappointing”, arguing that the revised offer addressed most of the RMT’s concerns.

He said drivers choosing a four-day week, alongside those remaining on a five-day pattern under the same terms and conditions, would spend less time at work each year while helping deliver a more efficient and reliable service.

“We continue to believe that the majority of the concerns from the RMT have now been resolved and we urge the RMT to put this proposal to their members,” he said.

But Dempsey rejected the suggestion that the changes would improve working conditions, accusing management of seeking greater flexibility at the expense of staff.

“It is about squeezing more work out of fewer drivers while giving management greater flexibility at the expense of our members,” he said.

The dispute threatens repeated disruption over the coming months, with further 24-hour strikes planned for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25.

Political pressure is also mounting. Reform UK’s London Assembly member Alex Wilson has accused the RMT of “holding London to ransom”, while Liberal Democrat MP Bobby Dean has urged Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to “get involved himself and sort it out.

With negotiations yet to produce a breakthrough, commuters face the prospect of repeated disruption extending well into the new year.