Britain has begun an extraordinary military readiness exercise involving around 100,000 former service personnel, as defence chiefs seek to establish how many veterans could be called upon if the country is drawn into a major war.

Letters signed by the heads of the Armed Forces have been sent to members of the Strategic Reserve, asking them to disclose their current employment, personal circumstances and civilian skills.

The exercise, the first of its kind since the Cold War, marks a significant effort to assess the military manpower Britain could draw on as tensions with Russia and instability across Europe deepen.

The Ministry of Defence has described the initiative as a “practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence”. But its timing is striking, coming as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warns that Britain must be ready to fight and win a war within 1,000 days.

Streeting has insisted the contact with former troops is a “necessary precaution”, rather than a signal that mobilisation is imminent. Yet the Government is now seeking to establish precisely who might be available if the security situation deteriorates and the country needs to expand its military capacity.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Thursday, Streeting was asked whether former personnel could be called back into service and how old someone could be before they were considered unsuitable.

“Obviously we aren’t going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve,” he said.

“We won’t be mobilising pensioners, obviously.”

But when pressed to specify the age limit, the Defence Secretary admitted: “I don’t know the number off the top of my head.”

The letters do not constitute a mobilisation order. Former personnel are being asked to complete a survey by December 23, 2026, providing information that will allow the Army to build a clearer picture of the experience and capabilities held within its Strategic Reserve.

In a letter to former soldiers, General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, thanked recipients for their service and made clear that the Army continued to regard them as part of its wider military community.

“When you left the British Army, you took with you a foundation of skills, experiences and judgements earned while doing your duty for the United Kingdom. On behalf of the Army of today, thank you for what you did then,” he wrote.

Walker said the deteriorating international environment and heightened readiness across Britain’s defence and security forces made it essential to reconnect with former personnel.

“At a time when the international environment is becoming more uncertain and where the United Kingdom’s defence and security forces are sharpening their readiness levels, it is only right that we better understand and stay connected with the people who make up that community,” he said.

The questionnaire is intended to establish not simply what former soldiers did during their military careers, but what they have learned since leaving uniform. Civilian employment may have equipped veterans with skills that could prove valuable to the Armed Forces in a future emergency.

Recipients have been instructed to use their service number as a password to access the survey. They can save their progress and return to it later, but must submit their responses by December 23.

Walker said the Army wanted to understand the full range of talent available within the Strategic Reserve, should the country need to call upon it.

“As we so often tell ourselves, when it comes to the hard business of soldiering, our point of difference to other armies has, is and will always be the quality of our people: so we want to know what talent we have in our part of the Strategic Reserve in case we need to call upon it in the years ahead,” he wrote.

He was also explicit that completing the questionnaire would not create any new obligation to serve.

“To be clear, we are not asking you to return to service. Your existing obligations on that front have not changed, and completing the questionnaire creates no new ones,” the letter said.

Nevertheless, the exercise represents a substantial change in the way Britain is assessing its ability to respond to a major military crisis. Rather than relying solely on the personnel currently serving, the Government is seeking to identify the wider pool of trained people who could potentially contribute to national defence.

The scale of the operation reflects growing concern that Britain’s military preparedness must extend beyond its standing forces. Russia’s war in Ukraine has transformed Europe’s security landscape, while warnings from ministers about the possibility of conflict have sharpened the focus on the country’s ability to sustain a prolonged emergency.

For now, the 100,000 former service personnel are being asked for information, not ordered back into uniform. But the message from Britain’s military leadership is unmistakable: veterans who left the Armed Forces years ago remain part of the country’s wider defence calculations, and their skills may yet be needed again.

General Sir Roly Walker letter in full:

Dear Strategic Reservist,

When you left the British Army, you took with you a foundation of skills, experiences and judgements earned while doing your duty for the United Kingdom. On behalf of the Army of today, thank you for what you did then.

I am absolutely sure you will have built upon those foundations in the years since you hung up your uniform. I hope in turn that you also still feel part of the wider military community as a proud veteran. We certainly still see you as part of the team, and that is why I’m writing.

At a time when the international environment is becoming more uncertain and where the United Kingdom’s defence and security forces are sharpening their readiness levels, it is only right that we better understand and stay connected with the people who make up that community.

Please see this letter as part of a renewed effort to strengthen that connection. To that end, please could you complete the short survey by 23 December 2026 using the link below? Your password is your service number, and you can save your progress and return to it later.

As we so often tell ourselves, when it comes to the hard business of soldiering, our point of difference to other armies has, is and will always be the quality of our people: so we want to know what talent we have in our part of the Strategic Reserve in case we need to call upon it in the years ahead.

To be clear, we are not asking you to return to service. Your existing obligations on that front have not changed, and completing the questionnaire creates no new ones.

Strategic Reserves Survey [hyperlink deliberately omitted here]

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and following up my request.

Yours sincerely,

General Sir Roly Walker KCB DSO ADC Gen

Chief of the General Staff

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth letter in full:

Dear Member of the Royal Air Force Strategic Reserve,

The world has changed significantly in recent years. The Strategic Defence Review highlighted the increasingly important role that the UK’s Strategic Reserve will play in strengthening our nation’s security, resilience and readiness.

I am writing to you because even though your Regular Service has ended, your connection with the RAF has not. As a former Regular member of the RAF, you are part of the Strategic Reserve, and like many former Service personnel, you retain a legal liability for call-out or recall in certain exceptional circumstances.

I recognise that for some, this may come as a surprise. You may have left the RAF many years ago. Your career, family circumstances and day-to-day life may have moved on considerably since then.

However, any decision to call out or recall members of the Strategic Reserve would be set against a very high bar.

That is precisely why we are reconnecting with you now and I am keen to ensure you understand what being part of the Strategic Reserve means for you.

We want to better understand your existing skills, experience and expertise so that we can reinvigorate our relationship with our Strategic Reservists.

Over the coming months, you may be invited to update your details or complete a questionnaire to help us better understand your current circumstances, skills and interests.

Quite simply, I would like us to stay connected. We will do more to keep you informed about what being a member of the Strategic Reserve means and the opportunities available to you.

In return, I ask that you keep your contact details current, understand your reserve liability, and consider getting involved where an opportunity suits your skills and circumstances.

Should you have any questions about this letter or your status within the Strategic Reserve, please don’t hesitate to contact my team via [email supplied, but deliberately omitted here].

Finally, thank you for your service. The contribution you made to the RAF and to our nation remains deeply appreciated.

Yours sincerely,

Sir Harv Smyth

Air Chief Marshal

Chief of the Air Staff

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins letter in full:

Dear Strategic Reservists,

Although you have left Service, you remain part of a proud naval family, and the skills and experience you gained during your Service, and since leaving it, continue to have enduring value to the nation.

The Strategic Reserve forms a vital part of the United Kingdom’s defence capability.

While our Regular and Volunteer Reserve Forces remain at the forefront of operational readiness, you, as members of the Strategic Reserve, are an additional source of talent, experience and resilience that may be called upon in times of the Nation’s most urgent need.

This letter marks the beginning of renewed engagement between the Royal Navy and its Strategic Reserve.

Receiving this letter does not mean that you are about to be mobilised.

It is part of prudent work to ensure that the Royal Navy better understands, communicates with and supports its Strategic Reserve, so that we are appropriately prepared should the nation ever need to draw upon it.

Strategic Reservists would only be called out or recalled in the most severe circumstances, such as a national emergency, an attack on the United Kingdom or a transition to war.

My Strategic Reserve team will be in touch again over the coming months with further information, including how you can check your liability, ask questions and learn about future opportunities to reconnect with the Naval Service.

We would also like to hear your views and would welcome your thoughts and questions via [hyperlink deliberately omitted here].

Thank you for your service and continued support.

Yours sincerely,

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins KCB OBE ADC RM

First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff