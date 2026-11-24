Nearly one million children are among a record number of people in Britain unable to afford basic necessities, including food, heating, clothing and keeping clean, in a stark indictment of the country’s persistent hardship.

New research funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) found that levels of destitution remained at the record highs recorded in 2022, when the number of people experiencing extreme poverty had increased almost two-and-a-half times since 2017.

Greater London recorded the highest rate of destitution, with approximately 2 per cent of households unable to meet essential needs, according to research by Heriot-Watt University and social research firm Verian.

The situation was particularly severe in Newham, where more than 3 per cent of households were classified as destitute – the highest proportion of any area in the country.

Glasgow, the only Scottish location included in the survey, recorded a rate of just over 2 per cent. Destitution rates across the devolved nations were lower than in England and the UK overall, with Wales recording a lower figure than Scotland and Northern Ireland slightly higher.

The research also exposed growing reliance on emergency support, with increasing numbers of households turning to food banks and crisis services simply to meet their most basic needs.

Certain groups were disproportionately affected, including single working-age adults, disabled people, ethnic minority communities and migrants. The proportion of migrants experiencing destitution rose from 25 per cent in 2019 to 32 per cent in 2025.

The findings draw on case studies across 18 UK areas, a survey of 4,884 users of 120 crisis services conducted between October and December 2025, and interviews with 31 people in spring 2026.

The figures present a challenge to the Government’s claim that it is reversing the tide of poverty.

A government spokesman said: “This government is turning the tide on poverty after years of rising hardship. Household incomes have risen 5% in real terms, food bank usage has fallen, and the decision to remove the two-child limit will lift 450,000 children out of poverty by the end of this parliament.

We will consider the findings of the Milburn and Timms reviews together and set out the next steps on our reforms in the coming weeks, but we are clear that there will always be a strong safety net for those who need it.

But the persistence of record destitution levels underlines the scale of the task facing ministers, with millions still struggling to secure the essentials of everyday life.