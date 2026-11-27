A marketing campaign can do everything expected of it, such as reach the right people, prompt enquiries, and bring potential customers to a company’s website. But an enquiry is only the beginning. If nobody follows up, or the next message has little to do with what the prospect needs, a promising lead can go nowhere.

That gap between marketing and sales can be quite easy to overlook. Teams may review campaigns or adjust budgets while enquiries sit unanswered. B2B purchases often involve several people and take time. Silence after an initial expression of interest can give a competitor the chance to start the conversation instead.

Why promising leads go cold

Leads rarely disappear for one big reason. More often, small gaps add up:

Slow response. An enquiry that waits days for a reply tells the prospect how the company is likely to treat them as a customer.

Generic follow-up. A standard “thanks for getting in touch”, followed by a sales pitch, ignores why the person made contact.

No clear owner. When marketing assumes sales will call and sales assumes marketing is nurturing, nobody does either.

Professional services firms, where one client can be worth a great deal, often feel this gap most. Mavlers Agency has written about how corporate law firms can build a predictable B2B lead engine.

A quick response matters, but it is not enough on its own. Marketing and sales need to agree what should happen after someone makes contact. They also need a shared understanding of what counts as a qualified opportunity.

That could include whether the organisation fits the target market, whether there is a clear problem to solve, who is involved in the decision, and whether there is a realistic reason to act. Without agreed criteria, marketing can report a strong flow of leads while sales struggles to find conversations worth pursuing.

Follow-up that reflects the prospect

Nor should every enquiry be sent straight to a salesperson. Someone researching a new CRM or comparing cybersecurity providers may be gathering information well before a budget is approved. A useful follow-up sequence might therefore give that person a reason to stay in touch.

It may include a practical guide, implementation advice, answers to common security questions, or a relevant customer example. The content should reflect the prospect’s interests, not simply arrive because another week has passed.

“Good marketing automation feels personal. Bad automation feels like a machine that forgot who you are.”

Krunal Bakraniya, Director of Technology, Mavlers Agency

Mavlers Agency creates expert content, case studies and comparison pages that sales teams can use. Material like this gives a salesperson something useful to send, not just a reason to chase.

Clear ownership between marketing and sales

The process also needs clear ownership. Teams should know who is responsible for responding, how quickly an enquiry should be acknowledged, and what happens when a prospect is not ready. Sales should record the outcome in the CRM and share that feedback with marketing. Over time, this helps both teams see which sources and messages are bringing in genuine opportunities, rather than just filling a database.

Mavlers Agency pods join client planning and pipeline reviews like members of the internal team. That regular contact between marketing, sales and leadership is where handover problems tend to show up.

A simple process might look like this:

Acknowledge the enquiry quickly and say what happens next. Check it against the agreed criteria for a qualified opportunity. Send something relevant to what the prospect asked or read, not a generic sequence. Give sales the full context: pages visited, content downloaded and questions asked. Record the outcome in the CRM, including why a lead was accepted or rejected. Keep in touch with prospects who are not ready, at a pace that suits them.

What business leaders should measure

For business leaders, lead numbers alone offer an incomplete picture. It is worth looking at how quickly enquiries receive a response, how many become qualified opportunities, and how many progress into the sales pipeline. Those measures show whether marketing is helping the business win work, not simply attract attention.

About Mavlers Agency

Mavlers Agency is a results driven demand generation marketing agency that builds and runs pipeline engines for growing companies.