British businesses supplying Ukraine’s armed forces have been warned they could become targets of Russian sabotage, as ministers and intelligence officials step up efforts to protect the country’s defence industry and critical infrastructure.

Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones summoned defence industry leaders to Whitehall on Tuesday morning following a security alert from the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), the protective security arm of MI5.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis will hold a second briefing on Wednesday, bringing together executives from companies responsible for operating Britain’s critical national infrastructure.

The warnings follow an escalation in Russian attempts to sabotage defence-related facilities across Europe, with intelligence officials reporting that attacks are typically carried out by proxies using relatively unsophisticated methods, including arson.

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Crucially, the threat is not confined to major defence contractors. The NPSA has explicitly warned that businesses further down the supply chain could also be targeted if they provide equipment or services supporting Ukraine’s military.

Its security notice states: “If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target.

“This includes organisations in the supply chain.”

The agency says the campaign is designed to weaken support for Ukraine and may form part of a wider pattern of hostile activity, including intimidation of individuals, espionage and information operations.

Mr Jarvis said: “Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face. It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”

The warning, published on the NPSA website on Tuesday, sets out a series of measures businesses should take to reduce their vulnerability.

Companies are being urged to limit unnecessary information about their operations that is publicly available, making it harder for hostile actors to identify potential targets and conduct reconnaissance.

The guidance also recommends training employees to recognise suspicious activity, installing visible security measures and rehearsing responses to incidents such as hostile surveillance and arson attacks.

Sandher-Jones said the government wanted businesses to understand the scale of the danger and take practical steps to protect their operations.

“Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces.

“We are bringing defence industry leaders together to ensure they understand that threat and take practical action to protect their people, technology and supply chains.

“Government will stand alongside industry, but every company has a responsibility to strengthen its security and help protect Britain.”

The intervention highlights growing concern that Russia’s campaign against Western support for Kyiv could extend beyond the battlefield, placing companies involved in supplying Ukraine at risk.

For British businesses, the warning is that even indirect involvement in the military supply chain could expose them to hostile attention.