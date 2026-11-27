In England and Wales, 1,757 companies entered insolvency in October 2026, and creditors’ voluntary liquidations made up 74% of them, according to the latest Insolvency Service figures. Over the 12 months to the end of October, one in 204 companies on the register went through a formal insolvency procedure.

Monthly totals are lower than a year ago, but a tightening bank balance is still a mainstream business problem, and directors facing one usually have more routes than they expect. The right one will depend mostly on how much of the business can still be saved. So what’s available at each stage, and what happens when a creditor ends up making the choice instead?

Informal deals come first if the business still makes money

If the underlying business is profitable and the problem is timing, directors can often fix it without any formal procedure. The first move is usually a direct conversation with the creditors pressing hardest. Suppliers and landlords will often accept a revised payment plan, since a customer that keeps trading tends to repay more than one that fails.

Refinancing is the second route. Invoice finance or a restructured loan can free up working capital, although new borrowing will only help if the business can afford the repayments. Lenders, landlords and suppliers may also ask for a personal guarantee, which would leave the director personally liable for that debt if the company can’t pay. The Insolvency Service notes that a home, car, savings or investments can all be used to settle the debt, and a director whose assets fall short may be declared bankrupt.

Tax arrears need a separate conversation. HMRC can agree a Time to Pay arrangement that spreads the bill over monthly instalments, provided the company can show the plan is affordable. Interest will keep running on the balance, though, and HMRC’s late payment rate rose to 8% on 24 November 2026. It tracks the Bank of England base rate plus four percentage points, so it will move again whenever the Bank does.

When a CVA or administration can save the business

When informal deals aren’t enough but the core business is viable, two formal rescue procedures come into play, and both involve a licensed insolvency practitioner.

This is also the stage where the law changes who the directors have to answer to. A company is insolvent when it can’t pay its debts as they fall due, or when its liabilities are greater than its assets. From that point, official guidance for directors says their priorities must move from shareholders to creditors.

A CVA keeps the directors in charge

A company voluntary arrangement (CVA) is a binding deal to repay some or all of the company’s debts over a fixed period, typically three to five years. Approval needs at least 75% of creditors by value of those who vote, and the proposal will still fail if more than half of the unconnected creditors by value vote against it. Clear both and the CVA will bind every unsecured creditor, including the ones who voted no.

The directors stay in charge while an insolvency practitioner supervises the payments. CVAs are rare, though, with only 13 registered in October.

Administration puts an insolvency practitioner in control

Administration hands control to an administrator, who will try to rescue the company or sell the business as a going concern. While it lasts, creditors can’t start or continue legal action without permission, which gives the administrator room to work.

There were 136 administrations in October, and the monthly average for 2026 so far is 27% above last year’s. The Insolvency Service puts much of that rise down to more than 250 connected real estate companies entering administration between March and August.

How directors can close an insolvent company on their own terms

Some companies can’t realistically recover, and an orderly closure will usually serve creditors and staff better than a slow decline. A creditors’ voluntary liquidation (CVL) lets the directors start that process themselves. Shareholders holding at least 75% of the shares must vote to wind the company up, and a licensed insolvency practitioner takes over as liquidator to sell the assets and deal with creditors’ claims.

It’s by far the most used procedure, accounting for 1,307 of October’s 1,757 insolvencies. Directors pick the timing and can put forward their own choice of liquidator, although creditors have the final say on the appointment. Staff can claim redundancy pay and unpaid wages through the government’s Redundancy Payments Service, and the liquidator will review how the directors ran the company before it failed.

Then there’s the question of who ends up owing the money. A limited company is a separate legal entity, so its debts belong to the company. The main exceptions arise where a director has signed a personal guarantee or owes the company money through an overdrawn loan account, and misconduct can create personal liability too.

Beyond that, most unsecured debts will be written off when the company is dissolved and won’t normally pass to the directors personally. For directors who want to learn more, Business Helpline’s guide to Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation explains the process in more depth, and covers what a CVL will usually cost and how long it’s likely to take.

What happens if directors wait and a creditor acts first

Doing nothing is also a choice, and it’s the one that hands control to creditors. A creditor owed £750 or more can ask the court to wind the company up, and HMRC is often the one that does. Once a winding-up petition is advertised, the company’s bank will usually freeze its accounts, which tends to stop trading overnight.

If the court makes a winding-up order, the Official Receiver takes over as liquidator and will investigate why the company failed and how its directors behaved. There were 301 compulsory liquidations in October, around one in six of the month’s insolvencies.

Delay is also where personal risk builds. A company can sometimes keep trading while insolvent without its directors doing anything wrong.

The danger comes once there’s no reasonable prospect of avoiding insolvent liquidation and the directors carry on without doing everything possible to limit creditors’ losses, which the law treats as wrongful trading. A court can then order a director to contribute personally towards the company’s debts, and serious misconduct can lead to disqualification for up to 15 years.

Why seeking early insolvency advice matters

These routes tend to close one after another. Creditors will negotiate while payments are still arriving, and a CVA needs a business that can fund its monthly contributions. Administration needs something an administrator can rescue or sell. A CVL gets much harder once a creditor petitions, and whether it stays open will come down to how far the court process has already gone. That’s why early advice tends to widen the options instead of narrowing them.

A simple test will show directors where they stand. They can build a cash flow forecast for the next 13 weeks, and if it only balances by borrowing more or by leaving HMRC unpaid, that’s the moment to speak to a licensed insolvency practitioner.

From then on, directors should minute every board decision along with the reasons behind it. Those records will show that they considered creditors’ interests, which is what a liquidator will want to see if the rescue doesn’t work. Directors who ask at that stage will usually find most of these routes still open, while those who wait for a petition may have very few left.