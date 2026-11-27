Britain’s economy is paying a multibillion-pound price for leaving the European Union’s single market, with a growing body of research suggesting the damage far outweighs the economic gains ministers hope to secure through their latest agreement with Brussels.

The Prime Minister has said the deals announced today could add 0.5 per cent to the UK economy, potentially generating billions of pounds in additional output.

But campaigners argue that figure must be set against years of lost growth, reduced productivity and barriers to trade that have left British businesses struggling to compete with European rivals.

The Government’s own fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, has repeatedly estimated that Brexit will leave UK productivity around 4 per cent lower in the long term than it would otherwise have been.

Other research suggests the economic cost could be considerably greater. An analysis of Bank of England data has estimated that UK GDP is 6 per cent smaller as a result of Brexit, while the National Bureau of Economic Research has put the loss at between 6 and 8 per cent following departure from the single market.

Goldman Sachs has estimated that rejoining the EU could increase the UK economy by 6 per cent in the long run, equivalent to at least £180 billion. Separately, John Springford of the Centre for European Reform has estimated the cost of Brexit at £3.5 billion a week.

The figures have intensified calls for ministers to go further than the latest trade agreement and consider restoring Britain’s relationship with the single market.

Emma Knaggs, Deputy Chief Executive of European Movement UK, said the new arrangements would begin to dismantle barriers that had damaged exporters since Britain left the EU.

“The deals done by the government begin to dismantle the trade barriers we put up when we left the single market. British exporters have paid for those barriers in lost sales, traders have stopped exporting or gone out of business, families have paid for them at the checkout,” she said.

But Knaggs argued that closer cooperation was not a substitute for full membership.

“We must remain clear, that full EU membership is the real prize on offer. Goldman Sachs estimates that joining the EU could make our economy up to 6 per cent larger in the long run. That’s billions extra every week.”

She added: “For our prosperity, our security and our influence in the world, Britain’s future lies in the European Union as a full member. We look forward to the Prime Minister’s national conversation about the options so that the British people can have a say in the future of the UK in Europe.”

The consequences for British trade are already visible in the food sector. Exports of food to the EU have fallen by almost a quarter compared with pre-Brexit levels, according to the Food and Drink Federation.

Research by European Movement UK in 2025 found that 72.8 per cent of businesses surveyed believed Brexit had negatively affected their operations. An even larger proportion, 96.4 per cent, said it had harmed their communities, while 98.2 per cent wanted Britain to rejoin the EU single market.

More recent research by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs found that post-Brexit trade barriers had hit profits at more than half of small and medium-sized UK food and drink manufacturers exporting to the EU.

The findings underline the particular difficulties facing smaller businesses, which often lack the resources to absorb additional paperwork, compliance costs and delays at borders. For some exporters, the burden has made European markets increasingly difficult to serve.

Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of European Movement UK, said leaving the single market had inflicted sustained damage on businesses, particularly smaller companies that form a substantial part of Britain’s commercial and industrial base.

“Leaving the single market delivered a sustained blow to the UK economy, one that is especially pronounced for the small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of our commercial and industrial landscape, who are living with the consequences every day,” he said.

Harvey rejected suggestions that efforts to repair the trading relationship amounted to a betrayal of Brexit.

“Anyone claiming that addressing that damage is a ‘betrayal’ simply doesn’t understand the dire situation our food industry has faced since the UK left the EU, when it mangled its trading relationship with its best customer.”

He said farmers, growers and fisheries had been particularly badly affected by additional red tape, with some abandoning exports to Europe or going out of business altogether.

“The announcement of the SPS deal will help not just them, but all of us in terms of exports and security,” he added.

The latest agreement could therefore offer relief to businesses that have struggled with the practical consequences of Brexit. But campaigners argue that the scale of the economic damage makes a wider debate unavoidable: whether incremental improvements can reverse the losses, or whether Britain must eventually reconsider its place in the European single market.