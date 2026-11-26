Britain has begun an extraordinary readiness exercise involving around 100,000 former service personnel, as the Ministry of Defence seeks to strengthen the country’s ability to respond to a potential conflict and commits £8 billion to keeping its nuclear submarines operational.

Letters have been sent to strategic reservists across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF, inviting them to volunteer for training and exercises and asking them to update their contact details, employment status and civilian skills.

The correspondence, signed by the respective chiefs of the Armed Forces, represents the first exercise of its kind since the Cold War. The Ministry of Defence described it as a “practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence”.

The initiative comes as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warns that Britain must be ready to fight and win a war within 1,000 days, amid escalating concerns over Russia and a deteriorating European security environment.

Streeting has insisted that contacting former military personnel is a “necessary precaution”. But his admission that the Government is seeking to establish who could realistically be mobilised has raised questions about the scale of Britain’s preparations.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Thursday, Streeting was pressed on the age at which veterans might be asked to return to service.

“Obviously we aren’t going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve,” he said.

“We won’t be mobilising pensioners, obviously.”

Asked to clarify the age limit, he admitted: “I don’t know the number off the top of my head.”

He added that the exercise would allow the Government to establish where former personnel were living and what experience they had gained since leaving the military.

“So in a deliberate and informed way, we can mobilise people,” he said.

The Government has sought to play down fears of an imminent call-up. Veterans minister Calvin Bailey said most strategic reservists would never be required to return to duty.

“Our strength lies not only in the weapons and kit we possess, it lies in our people. Every member of our Strategic Reserve is part of that strength,” he said.

“These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilised. It is simply good housekeeping to make sure we know how to contact those who are eligible and keep up to date on their skills and experience.”

The reserve initiative coincides with an £8 billion agreement with British defence contractor Babcock to overhaul submarine maintenance and critical naval base services.

The Gateway Agreement is intended to increase the availability of Britain’s nuclear submarines, strengthening the continuous at-sea deterrent and improving the Navy’s ability to sustain operations during a period of heightened international tension.

The investment is expected to create around 3,000 jobs, concentrated mainly in Plymouth, the Clyde and Bristol, alongside approximately 2,500 apprenticeship and graduate opportunities.

Ministers have presented the programme as part of a wider effort to improve Britain’s warfighting readiness and develop greater resilience across the defence industrial base.

Streeting has described preparing the country for conflict as his “defining priority”.

“To prevent the worst, we have to prepare for it,” he said last month. “In the first instance, that means expanding our capabilities so our adversaries think twice about attacking us. Should that fail, we must ensure that Britain is ready for war.”

His warning has been accompanied by the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign, which advises households to maintain emergency supplies of non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets and a radio in case cyber attacks or extreme weather disrupt critical infrastructure.

The urgency is underscored by the condition of Britain’s armed forces. The Army has approximately 73,000 active personnel, its smallest strength in modern history, raising questions about whether the country has sufficient manpower to meet the demands of a prolonged conflict.

The Conservatives have welcomed the need to strengthen national readiness but questioned the Government’s ability to deliver.

Richard Fuller, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told LBC News: “We live in a far more insecure world than even just a couple of years ago.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the dynamics of peace in Europe, and we need to take many, many steps to improve our readiness.”

He said the Conservatives had a plan to reach NATO’s target of spending 3 per cent of GDP on defence, adding that the Government had yet to explain its own position.

Fuller also questioned the emphasis on readiness when the National Audit Office had warned that funding available for troop training had been cut.

The spending watchdog has raised wider concerns about the Ministry of Defence’s finances, warning that it has only “limited assurance” that it can deliver £10.7 billion in planned efficiency savings over the next four years.

The NAO said the department lacked sufficiently developed plans to deliver the savings and had no detailed strategy for the final six years of its programme.

Although the MoD believes the first four years are affordable, the conflict in the Middle East has already added £1 billion to costs in 2026/27, potentially placing further pressure on future budgets.

The department also remains unclear about how and when its budget will rise to meet the Government’s commitment to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

The contrast is stark: ministers are preparing the country for a more dangerous world while the department responsible for national security faces questions over whether it has the money, personnel and training capacity to deliver.