Britain will be forced to pay the European Union an additional “participation fee” under Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset deal, with treaty documents revealing a 4 per cent surcharge on top of the UK’s core financial contribution.

The charge, payable in euros, is expected to run into the “low hundreds of millions” according to some predictions, in what EU officials regard as a “pay-to-play” settlement for closer access to the bloc’s markets.

The levy will help fund agreements to scrap border checks on British food and drink exports and reconnect UK and European carbon markets. Mr Burnham signed both deals in Brussels last week, with the arrangements designed to come into force during 2028.

Labour had previously acknowledged that closer cooperation would involve administrative costs. But the precise financial mechanism has only now emerged in the legal texts accompanying the agreements.

Ministers insist the economic benefits of smoother trade will far outweigh the bill, although the Government has yet to publish a comprehensive estimate of the additional annual cost.

Under the treaty terms, Britain’s main “operational contribution” will be calculated according to the size of the UK economy relative to the EU. The formula broadly mirrors the system used to divide principal budget contributions between member states.

A further 4 per cent participation fee will then be added to that payment.

The money will support three EU agencies and the administrative systems required to operate the food standards and emissions trading arrangements.

Officials have suggested annual costs will amount to the low tens of millions of pounds, claiming they will be “massively outweighed” by the economic gains. Labour maintains that the agreements could ultimately generate billions of pounds a year through increased trade.

However, the absence of a published full cost assessment leaves taxpayers without a clear picture of the financial commitment being made in exchange for closer alignment with Brussels.

The payments also come alongside a wider legislative shift. Ministers introduced the “cutting costs” bill to Parliament yesterday, seeking sweeping powers to transpose EU regulations directly into British law without requiring a full parliamentary vote on every individual change.

The food standards agreement will oblige Britain to adopt dozens of EU food-related laws introduced since Brexit, as well as future regulations in the same areas.

The carbon trading agreement carries similar alignment requirements.

Ministers argue that requiring Parliament to scrutinise every individual regulatory amendment through a complete legislative process would be unworkable, given the volume of changes involved.

Instead, the arrangements rely on “dynamic alignment”, under which broad areas of European regulation would be incorporated automatically into British law.

The result is a fresh financial commitment to Brussels alongside a significant transfer of regulatory influence, as the Government seeks to secure closer economic ties with the bloc.