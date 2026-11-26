Almost one million young people in Britain are not in education, employment or training, exposing the scale of a crisis that is becoming an increasingly urgent political test for Labour.

Office for National Statistics figures show that 959,000 people aged 16 to 24 were classed as Neets between July and September.

The figure represents 12.7 per cent of the age group, largely unchanged from the same quarter a year earlier.

Although the total fell by approximately 22,000 compared with the quarter to June, it was still 17,000 higher than in July to September last year.

The figures underline the challenge facing ministers as they attempt to tackle youth unemployment and the growing number of young people disconnected from education and the labour market.

Alan Milburn’s review has intensified pressure on the Government to act, warning that policy decisions under Labour have compounded the difficulties facing young jobseekers.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the latest figures demanded a fundamental change in the way young people were supported.

“Almost a million young people are out of education, employment, or training today, and every one of them deserves better,” he said.

“That’s why we’re fundamentally reforming how we support young people to grow up in this country.”

McFadden said the Government was developing a new settlement that would invest in young people’s prospects rather than pay for the consequences of their exclusion.

Its plans include a Jobs Guarantee offering eligible young people claiming Universal Credit a fully funded six-month job, alongside thousands of additional work experience placements. Youth hubs are also intended to bring employment, health and skills support together under one roof.

But the scale of the problem has prompted calls for more substantial intervention. TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the figures demonstrated the need for “serious upfront investment in young people”.

The evidence is clear: high-quality employment support, more training opportunities and a strong, growing economy with decent job vacancies are all essential if we want to see Neet levels coming down,” he added.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has previously described the wider Neet crisis as an “economic catastrophe and moral failure”. He has promised to “invest in the success of our young people”, insisting that “Benefits will become the backstop, not the starting point.

Milburn report puts Labour under pressure

The political difficulty for Labour is that Milburn’s review did not simply identify a problem inherited by the Government. The former Labour health secretary argued that decisions taken during its first two years in office had made the jobs market harder for young people to enter.

He pointed to tax increases, above-inflation rises in the youth minimum wage and the Employment Rights Act as factors adding to an already difficult environment for employers considering taking on inexperienced workers.

Milburn urged ministers to make it “cheaper, simpler and less risky to hire a young person”.

His recommendations include partially reversing Rachel Reeves’s £25bn increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions and slowing the pace at which the youth minimum wage is being brought into line with the adult rate.

The debate has become particularly sensitive after the Government announced further increases in statutory pay. At the Budget, John Healey confirmed an inflation-busting 3.9 per cent rise in the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage, despite warnings from business leaders. The increases are due to take effect next April.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister instructed Cabinet colleagues to accept billions of pounds in budget reductions, redirecting spending from support payments towards employment assistance for young people.

The competing demands of welfare reform and youth opportunity were also exposed during a fiery session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch challenged Burnham to take action on the benefits bill, which is projected to reach £431bn by 2031-32.

Burnham responded: “I will do everything that I can as quickly as possible to get the welfare bill down.”

He praised Milburn’s report as a “landmark” intervention that could change how the country supports the next generation, urging politicians across the House to back its recommendations.

He also said he had asked Cabinet colleagues to reprioritise spending for 2027-28 to begin establishing a fund for a youth opportunity service. Its initial ambition, he said, would be to deliver 25,000 quality work placements for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The latest figures suggest that the scale of the challenge is not diminishing. With almost one in eight young people outside education, work or training, ministers face a test that cannot be resolved by announcements alone: turning promised support into genuine opportunities for a generation at risk of being left behind.