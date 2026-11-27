A Labour rebellion over North Sea oil drilling is gathering force, with nearly 100 MPs warning Andy Burnham that approving the controversial Rosebank oilfield could inflict lasting damage on the party’s climate credentials and trigger resignations from its own ranks.

A total of 92 backbenchers and four frontbenchers have signed a letter urging the Government to abandon the project, exposing a growing divide between Labour’s climate-focused wing and ministers, including Chancellor John Healey and several Scottish MPs.

One frontbencher said they were considering quitting, warning that the issue went to the heart of Labour’s political identity.

“For some of us, climate change is like wanting to stop poverty. It’s our number one reason for being Labour.

“I know other people are thinking along the same lines too. People are wrestling with it (quitting),” they told The Times.

The MPs’ letter warns that approving Rosebank would undermine the party’s standing with voters who backed Labour on the promise of a more ambitious approach to climate change.

They said they were “increasingly concerned that the approval of the Rosebank oil field would permanently damage our climate credentials as a party and as a country”.

The letter argues that the political consequences could extend well beyond environmental policy, putting Labour’s electoral coalition at risk.

“Polling is clear – in order to stand a chance of winning parliamentary majorities, maintaining our ‘progressive electoral base’ is imperative… approving Rosebank risks becoming an irreversible ‘point of no return’ for the party’s climate credibility, and risks alienating members of the electorate who have put their trust in our message of hope and positivity,” it read.

The signatories added: “We urge you to show that Labour is on the side of the people experiencing climate change’s impacts, not those fuelling it.”

Catherine Fookes, the MP for Monmouthshire who organised the intervention, said opposition to the development was widespread across the parliamentary party, suggesting the 96 signatories represented only part of the discontent.

“Concern about this project is widespread within the parliamentary Labour Party.

“Some 92 people have signed our letter, and there are more who are worried about Rosebank who haven’t signed it.

“I know the Prime Minister is a good listener. I hope he will see these names and see the letter and take note and think carefully about oil drilling,” she said.

The confrontation comes after the Prime Minister approved the opening of the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea earlier this year, fuelling concerns among Labour MPs that the Government is retreating from its climate commitments.

During a visit to Scotland, he insisted the Government was “not backing away” from decisions on the oilfields.

The Rosebank dispute now threatens to turn that position into a wider test of party discipline, with some MPs weighing whether continued support for the Government is compatible with their environmental convictions.