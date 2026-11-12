‘A wave of bomb threats’: Eurostar hit by fresh security alert as schools and airports face continent-wide disruption

Eurostar services have been disrupted after French authorities ordered trains to stop passing through Calais-Fréthun station following a bomb alert, triggering delays on routes connecting London with mainland Europe.

Trains were temporarily prevented from travelling through the station while the authorities responded to the incident, with knock-on disruption affecting services to and from the UK capital.

An official Eurostar statement said: “At the request of the French authorities, trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station.

“This is causing delays to some services to and from London.”

The official account of French state services also acknowledged the alert, issuing a warning to the public: “Please be careful.”

It was not immediately clear how long the disruption would last, or whether the incident was connected to a growing number of bomb threats reported across Europe in recent weeks. Authorities have not established a link between today’s alert and the earlier incidents.

The latest disruption comes amid a wave of threats targeting transport networks, airports and schools, prompting evacuations, flight diversions and heightened security measures across the continent.

Just a day earlier, schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland were evacuated after receiving threatening emails. Police Scotland said the messages were being treated as hoaxes, while Edinburgh City Council confirmed that pupils had been “briefly evacuated as a precaution”.

Schools in Italy were also forced to evacuate on Wednesday morning following what was described as a nationwide bomb alert.

The emails were reportedly signed by “Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan”. The same purported author had claimed responsibility for threats in Ireland and Bulgaria the previous week.

The incidents followed another series of alarming messages sent to more than 160 schools in Northern Ireland, warning of “viable devices” inside the buildings. Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said the emails had been signed off with the words “Allah Akbar”.

Transport networks have also faced repeated disruption. Last week, at least 18 aircraft, including a Ryanair flight from London Stansted, were forced to make emergency landings or divert after bomb threats across Europe.

Three flights to Bulgaria, six to Italy, four to Prague, three to Madrid and one each to Brussels and Vienna were grounded or diverted after threats involving suspected explosive devices.

French and Italian fighter jets were scrambled during the disruption, while Heathrow and Birmingham airports also received bomb threats. Both airports later confirmed that the incidents had been resolved.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Government took the warnings seriously, while acknowledging that the threats appeared to be malicious hoaxes.

“We do take these threats seriously, but we understand that these have been malicious hoax threats,” she said.

The latest alert at Calais-Fréthun adds to mounting pressure on Europe’s transport and security authorities, as repeated threats disrupt travel and force emergency responses. Whether the incident forms part of the same pattern remains unclear.