Workplace injuries and work-related ill health are costing the British economy £24.6billion a year, with almost 40 million working days lost as employers continue to face significant health and safety challenges.

The latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) statistics, published this week in its Health and Safety at Work Statistics for Great Britain 2026, reveal the scale of the financial and human consequences of workplace accidents and occupational illness.

The figures show that public administration and defence workers have the highest rates of self-reported work-related ill health, while agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the highest incidence of non-fatal workplace injuries.

Personal injury specialists Specters have examined the findings, highlighting the industries facing the greatest risks and the steps employers can take to prevent avoidable harm.

Workplace injuries and illness cost £24.6bn

According to the report, workplace injuries and new cases of work-related ill health cost Great Britain £24.6billion annually, based on 2024/25 figures.

Of that total, 72 per cent, equivalent to £17.6billion, was attributable to new cases of work-related ill health. A further £6.9billion was linked directly to workplace injuries.

The figures underline the substantial economic burden placed on businesses, workers and the wider economy by preventable illness and accidents.

Nearly 40 million working days lost

The impact is also reflected in the number of people unable to work.

HSE data for 2025/26 shows that 1.8 million workers suffered from work-related ill health, equivalent to around 5 per cent of the UK workforce.

Musculoskeletal disorders accounted for 500,000 cases.

In total, 39.6 million working days were lost through work-related ill health and non-fatal workplace injuries during the year, highlighting the continuing disruption to productivity and business operations.

Public administration and defence record highest illness rates

Public administration and defence had the highest rate of self-reported work-related ill health, with 5,280 cases per 100,000 workers.

Human health and social work followed closely, recording 5,120 cases per 100,000, while education ranked third with 4,710.

The figures suggest that workers in public-facing and service-based occupations continue to face considerable occupational health pressures.

Agriculture and forestry among most dangerous sectors

Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the highest rate of self-reported non-fatal workplace injuries, at 3,300 cases per 100,000 workers.

Accommodation and food services followed at 3,010, while transportation and storage recorded 2,860. Construction ranked fourth, with 2,440 injuries per 100,000 workers.

Slips, trips and falls on the same level were the leading cause of non-fatal workplace injuries, accounting for 29 per cent of cases.

Handling, lifting or carrying represented 18 per cent, while acts of violence and being struck by a moving object each accounted for 11 per cent.

How Britain compares internationally

The report also highlights differences between Britain and other European economies.

France recorded the highest rate of fatal workplace injuries among major European economies, at 3.10 per 100,000 workers, approximately five times the British rate.

For non-fatal injuries resulting in time off work, Switzerland recorded 3.6 per cent of workers, compared with 1 per cent in the UK.

Work-related health problems resulting in time off affected 3.3 per cent of British workers. The equivalent figures were substantially higher in Poland, at 12.8 per cent, Luxembourg at 8.5 per cent, and Sweden and Austria, both at 8 per cent.

Paul Daniel, director at Specters, said employers had a legal responsibility to ensure workplaces were safe and regulations properly followed.

“Accidents can occur at work in a variety of ways, from slips, trips, and falls to warehouse accidents, manual handling, or even injuries caused by negligence of a fellow employee,” he said.

He warned that inadequate safety practices could damage productivity and business delivery, as well as individual workers.

“The findings show how significant the issues remain and the challenges employers face in preventing avoidable workplace injuries and work-related illness,” he added.

Mr Daniel urged businesses to review risk assessments regularly, provide continuing staff training and monitor incidents, absences and employee feedback.

He said proactive measures could help employers identify problems and take corrective action before they developed into serious injuries or long-term ill health.