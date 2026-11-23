A Russian warship was engulfed in flames following a huge explosion at a Libyan port, raising fresh questions over the vulnerability of Moscow’s naval assets thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine.

The vessel, believed to be the Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury, had reportedly been docked in Libya for several days before a blast lit up the night sky.

Naval News said the ship was provisionally identified as Merkury, a modern corvette operated by the Russian Navy.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear, with no confirmed explanation for what caused the blast or whether it resulted from an attack.

The incident carries particular significance because Merkury is a sister vessel to Boikiy, which suffered severe damage during a Ukrainian drone strike on June 3 this year while docked at the Veleshinsky dry dock in Kronstadt, near St. Petersburg.

Read more related news:

UK prepares for full-scale war as ‘Britain is back in the business of making weapons’

That attack reportedly triggered a substantial explosion and fire, destroying sections of the ship’s superstructure and leaving it heavily impaired.

The latest incident now raises further concerns about the security of Russia’s naval fleet, including assets operating far beyond the immediate battlefield.

The explosion in Libya comes amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Moscow and countries across Europe, following a Russian cruise missile strike on Polish territory just two days earlier.

Poland described the incident as a Russian “provocation” after a Kh-101 cruise missile struck a rural area near Nowy Lipowiec in the country’s south-east, approximately 50km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the missile, designed to strike precision targets, crashed at around 06:30 local time.

The latest developments follow a deadly wave of Russian attacks on Friday that killed at least nine people after bridges in Kyiv and railway stations across western Ukraine were targeted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault, involving approximately 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and more than 400 drones, as the largest attack of the year.

Meanwhile, overnight drone alerts over Russia’s heavily militarised Kaliningrad exclave fuelled speculation that Ukrainian forces may have struck the territory for the first time since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The claims remain unconfirmed. Kaliningrad governor Alexei Bezprozvannykh said a “suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” had triggered the alert, with the incident occurring around 105 miles north-east of Baltiysk.

Ukrainian publication The Kyiv Post, citing the open-source intelligence channel Exilenova+, reported that a drone strike had taken place. The channel published footage it said showed smoke rising from the ground following an impact. Social media videos also purported to show Russian air-defence fire over the exclave, although Newsweek said it had not independently verified their authenticity.

Russian authorities had reported no casualties or damage by Sunday morning.

Lithuania moved quickly to reject suggestions of its involvement. Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said he “categorically rejects false claims circulating on social media” alleging Lithuanian participation in the incident.

“The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case,” he added.

The episode is particularly sensitive because Baltiysk is a major base for Russia’s Baltic Fleet and the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea to remain ice-free throughout the year.

At the Valdai foreign policy forum in early October, President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would deploy “all arms at the disposal of our country” to defend Kaliningrad. The remarks were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

With a warship now reportedly ablaze in Libya, a missile striking Poland and unverified claims of a drone attack on Kaliningrad, Moscow faces a series of security challenges stretching well beyond Ukraine. The danger is that any further escalation could bring the conflict closer to a direct confrontation with NATO.