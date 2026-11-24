A former senior Russian military commander has called for a peaceful coup to remove Vladimir Putin, warning that the president’s war against Ukraine could bring about Russia’s collapse by 2027 or 2028 unless the Kremlin undergoes a change of leadership.

Colonel-General Leonid Ivashov, 83, who headed Russia’s international military cooperation directorate from 1996 to 2001, issued the extraordinary challenge from Russian-occupied Crimea.

His intervention offers a rare public rebuke of Putin from a figure with a background in the country’s military establishment.

“There won’t be a Russia,” he warned. “What is needed today is a peaceful coup d’état … a peaceful change of power.”

Ivashov argued that Putin risked joining a succession of Soviet leaders who were once revered by their populations but ultimately met violent ends.

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He suggested the president should be offered an honourable exit, including the military rank of Generalissimo, previously bestowed on Joseph Stalin, and a Victory Parade before being removed from office.

His comments came amid reports of mounting anxiety in Crimea over potential shortages of food and fuel following Ukrainian attacks on Russian supply routes. Ivashov claimed that public morale was deteriorating and that residents were increasingly questioning the consequences of the war.

He also ridiculed the Kremlin’s insistence that Russia’s invasion was proceeding according to plan.

“Putin was right about one thing,” he said. “Everything is going to plan, everything is on schedule. I completely agree with that conclusion. Everything is going according to plan – just not to a Russian plan.”

The general also criticised the relentless state propaganda portraying Putin as an exceptionally powerful leader.

“We keep puffing ourselves up, claiming our president is the strongest, the best in the world,” he said. “Every single day, there’s some event: he’s meeting someone, pinning a medal on someone, and so on.”

Ivashov claimed that visible expressions of support for the invasion were disappearing in Crimea and elsewhere, pointing to the declining presence of the ‘Z’ symbols associated with Russia’s military campaign.

“Even the Russian flags have become a rarer sight,” he added.

His remarks come as questions emerge over the durability of domestic support for the conflict, now approaching its fifth year. The war has imposed substantial military and economic costs on Russia, while Ukrainian attacks have increasingly targeted infrastructure supporting Moscow’s occupation of Crimea.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, told the Daily Express that the Russian president understood that growing domestic discontent could eventually produce a “conspiracy or coup”.

The latest intervention is particularly striking given Ivashov’s former senior position within Russia’s military establishment. His prediction of national collapse remains his own assessment, rather than an established forecast, but his call for a change of power illustrates the increasingly public criticism emerging from within Russia’s own ranks.

The Kremlin has given no indication that Putin intends to relinquish power.