I returned home to Dnipro this week after more than 30 hours travelling from Britain, to find my house exactly as I had left it, without electricity.

Russia continues to manufacture a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, systematically attacking our energy infrastructure as winter approaches, yet beyond the destruction here, there are increasingly visible consequences for Russia itself.

Nearly five years into the full-scale invasion, arguably one of the greatest foreign policy miscalculations in modern Russian history, Putin finds himself fighting a war considerably different from the one he envisaged in February 2022.

Perhaps the most politically damaging revelation for the Kremlin is Russia’s mounting death toll, with the figures now coming from Russia’s own government records rather than Ukrainian or Western intelligence estimates.

On 23 November, independent Russian outlets Meduza and Mediazona published an analysis of leaked data from Rosstat, Russia’s federal statistics agency, identifying approximately 490,000 registered military deaths by the end of September 2026.

Accounting for missing personnel and delays in registering deaths, researchers estimate the actual death toll could reach 720,000 or more, deaths alone, not combined figures for those killed and wounded, which is astonishing.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine reported more than 100,000 Russian casualties throughout September and October, during which the Institute for the Study of War assessed that Russia lost more territory than it gained.

That’s a hell of a price to pay for going backwards.

Adding to Putin’s woes, the recent destruction of a section of the Kerch Bridge represents both a logistical and political blow to Moscow, not to mention a symbolic morale boost for Ukraine.

Personally inaugurated by Putin in 2018, the crossing cost approximately 228 billion roubles to construct and became a symbol of Russian expansionism. Its destruction leaves Moscow increasingly dependent on its southern land corridor through occupied Ukraine, which is itself under renewed Ukrainian attack.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Ukrainian forces had also sunk the Russian corvette Merkury off the coast of Libya, alongside a strike on a Russian cargo vessel reportedly used to transport weapons.

“The targets we set were achieved,” Zelensky said.

The Trump administration is still dragging its feet on Patriot interceptors, restricting Starshield and shielding Russian logistics. Meanwhile, Russia keeps launching long-range strikes on our energy infrastructure, and we’re left with fewer tools to defend ourselves. To me, the… https://t.co/9cCO0JpuFe — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 25, 2026

Just three years ago, Putin showcased the Merkury during Russia’s Navy Day celebrations as a symbol of Russian naval strength, now, one of Russia’s newest warships lies at the bottom of the Mediterranean, thousands of kilometres from the Ukrainian frontline.

The geographical reach of Ukraine’s military capabilities is now quite remarkable, and for Putin, it’s yet another public humiliation.

The economic consequences are also mounting, Reuters recently reporting disruptions affecting 15 of Russia’s 35 major refineries, with those facilities representing approximately 54% of the country’s primary refining capacity, while daily crude processing also reportedly fell from more than 700,000 tonnes at the end of October to approximately 400,000 tonnes.

Russia can repair refineries and redistribute production, but repeated strikes carry considerable financial costs, particularly while Moscow is financing an increasingly expensive war that shows little sign of ending anytime soon.

Last week, attending the UK–Ukraine Defence Tech Forum at RUSI in London, I witnessed first-hand how Ukraine is increasingly influencing Western thinking on defence, procurement and modern warfare.

NATO forces are clearly strengthening their capabilities while absorbing lessons from the battlefield, simultaneously, Russia’s military assets are being systematically degraded by a Ukrainian military that continues to innovate and adapt, with Kyiv no longer simply just receiving Western technology, but developing it, testing and refining its capabilities under battlefield conditions that some of the world’s most established military powers are now studying.

That is a development Putin could hardly have anticipated in 2022, a technologically advanced Ukraine, an enlarged NATO and, nearly five years into his full-scale invasion, many of his original objectives still unfulfilled.

When Putin launched the invasion, he promised to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine, whilst insisting Russia had no intention of occupying Ukrainian territory.Those claims have largely been discredited by Russia’s own actions and, in my view, reinforce the argument that this was an invasion driven more by imperial ambition and ideology than sound military strategy, one that has ultimately exposed vulnerabilities within Russia that few would have anticipated in 2022.

With much of the Kremlin’s propaganda swagger now gone, Putin appears increasingly reliant on Trump and his administration to offer him a diplomatic way out of this mess. I would argue that Washington’s current approach is shielding Moscow from the consequences of its own aggression, reducing the pressure on Putin to end the war.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

It’s therefore fair to ask the question now, than at any other point: has the war finally slipped from Putin’s grasp?

I’m not suggesting Russia is on the verge of collapse, living in Dnipro, listening to generators running around the clock, I’m under no illusion about Moscow’s ability to sustain this war or inflict enormous suffering.

But every damaged refinery, every lost warship, every territorial setback and every newly registered death carries a cost, and in my view, Russia is increasingly losing the strategic initiative, raising the question of whether Putin may ultimately lose the war itself.

After 12 years of Russian aggression, Moscow has still failed to establish full control over just Donetsk Oblast, despite an enormous human and economic cost. Ukraine remains sovereign, its military continues to innovate, and Russia is increasingly having to contend with the consequences of its own aggression.

I also struggle to recall a time in my lifetime when the Kremlin has faced this combination of military, economic and geopolitical pressures, much of it a consequence of Putin’s own foreign policy decisions.

It’s difficult to declare that Ukraine is winning, but increasingly difficult to argue that Russia is, especially as we watch what was once widely regarded as the world’s second most powerful military being systematically degraded by a country Putin seemingly expected to defeat in a matter of days.

Putin wanted to restore Russian greatness, weaken NATO and bring Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

Instead, NATO has expanded, Ukraine has become a driving force in modern military innovation, and the war has exposed Russian vulnerabilities on a scale few could have imagined in February 2022.

If Putin intended this invasion to demonstrate Russian strength, then nearly five years on, it’s worth asking what exactly he has achieved.