The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said it does not expect Russia to attack NATO territory by 2030; its most senior civil servant insisted, describing the date as a planning assumption meant to accelerate Britain’s military readiness.

Permanent Secretary Jeremy Pocklington told the Defence Committee that the 2030 horizon was intended to sharpen preparations, not forecast when a war might begin.

Labour MP Emma Lewell Buck said it was widely held that Russia could attack NATO territory by 2030, adding: “The Secretary of state has went a bit further, indicating July 2029.”

Pocklington responded: “I just want to say we are not predicting a Russian attack in 2030. Just so I know the committee know this, it is a planning assumption to increase our readiness. That is what the department is doing through the investment through the DIP as well.”

The distinction came under further scrutiny when Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin questioned whether the bulk of defence spending would deliver capabilities only after 2030, despite the thousand-day planning assumption.

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Air Marshal Tim Jones, Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Force Development, said: “I mean, you can imagine 2030 is not a destination because if you were to plan on the war being in 2030, then the war is going to be in 2031, isn’t it?”

Martin replied: “Or 2029.”

Jones said: “Yeah. Well, indeed. I mean, and this is this is ultimately the dilemma any armed forces has in planning its future; the balance between readiness and modernisation, and getting the optimum balance.”

The exchange highlights the challenge facing ministers as they attempt to prepare for a potential confrontation with Moscow while investing in military capabilities that may take years to deliver.

In June 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at Chatham House: “Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years”, the UK Defence Journal reported.

The Defence Investment Plan, published on 30 June, cited NATO warnings that Russia could be ready to use military force against the alliance by the end of the decade. It stressed the need to improve warfighting readiness before 2030.

Speaking at BAE Systems Scotstoun in late October, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said Britain had around a thousand days to be ready to fight and win a war.

“I don’t think that Putin would be foolish enough to seek a direct war with NATO today”, he said. “What I can’t be certain of is that at some point in the future he might not try”.

This month, Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, told MPs the MoD does not rely on a single fixed three-year war readiness plan for each service.