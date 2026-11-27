Britain’s electricity grid operator has issued an unprecedented run of warnings over tight power supplies, urging generators to provide additional back-up capacity for a fourth consecutive day as freezing weather collides with network maintenance.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) issued two electricity margin notices on Friday, following notices every day since Tuesday. Reports suggest the sequence represents a record number in a row, as well as the highest annual total.

Eleven notices have now been issued this year, including Friday’s two — reportedly more than during the previous five years combined.

An electricity margin notice is a signal to the market that Neso wants generators to increase the buffer between available electricity supply and expected demand over a specified period.

On Friday, the operator warned of a reduced supply cushion between 7am and 10am, forecasting a system margin shortfall of 2,500 megawatts.

A second notice highlighted a further 2,400-megawatt shortfall between 2pm and 8pm.

Neso sought to play down the significance of the warnings, describing them as a “routine and precautionary measure” intended to secure “additional generation capacity”.

A spokesman stressed that the notices did not mean households faced the prospect of blackouts.

“This is not a warning of power cuts, there is no risk to customer electricity supplies and customers do not need to take action,” the spokesman said.

Nevertheless, the repeated notices expose the unusually tight capacity available across the electricity network, raising questions about the system’s resilience when demand surges and infrastructure is constrained.

The pressure comes as maintenance work creates significant restrictions on the network, coinciding with a sudden cold snap that has sent temperatures plunging across the UK and driven up demand for electricity.

Neso estimates that around 6,000 megawatts of power are being held up by these network constraints, limiting the amount of electricity that can be delivered where it is needed.