Russia has warned Estonia that its actions are bringing the two countries to the brink of “open war”, escalating a confrontation with the NATO member after Tallinn announced plans to close its road border crossings with Moscow for at least six months.

The Kremlin has accused the Baltic state of pursuing a campaign of hostile measures, including allegedly allowing Ukrainian drones to fly through Estonian airspace to attack Russian targets.

Russia warns Estonia is ‘on the verge of triggering open war with Russia’ as NATO tensions explode

Tallinn has categorically rejected the accusation, describing Moscow’s claims as propaganda.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires, Marek Ühtegi, on Monday to deliver a formal protest over the planned border closure, which is due to take effect on December 1.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Estonian diplomat was once again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering open war with Russia.”

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The warning marks a sharp escalation in the increasingly hostile rhetoric between Moscow and its Baltic neighbours, as the Kremlin seeks to portray NATO countries as actively supporting Ukraine’s military campaign.

The Russian ministry accused Estonia of increasingly “Russophobic” behaviour and warned that the border restrictions would carry consequences not only for Tallinn but also for its allies.

Estonia announced the closure earlier this month, saying the crossings would remain shut for at least six months, with the situation reviewed thereafter.

The move followed allegations that Russian security services had attempted to organise an arson attack against an Estonian defence company. Moscow has denied involvement in the alleged plot.

Russia has also accused Tallinn of allowing Ukrainian drones to use its airspace to strike targets in north-western Russia. Estonia’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations, insisting the country would never permit its territory to be used for another nation’s military operations.

“While we generally do not comment on or engage with Russian propaganda narratives, in this case we can reiterate that Estonia has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used for military operations by another country.”

Moscow has levelled a series of further accusations against the Baltic state, including attempting to obstruct Russian cargo shipping in the Baltic Sea, banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain and seeking restrictions on the Russian language.

It also alleged that Estonia was threatening the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Foreign Ministry said it reserved the right to take “comprehensive political and diplomatic measures” to defend Russia’s national interests and the rights of its citizens.

The confrontation comes as security tensions intensify across the Baltic region, where Moscow has repeatedly accused neighbouring NATO members of helping Ukraine strike targets inside Russia.

Estonia, which shares a land border with Russia and belongs to both NATO and the European Union, has been among Kyiv’s strongest supporters since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February 2022.

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte said the alliance was monitoring developments in Estonia, as well as a recent Russian missile incursion into Polish airspace.

Speaking in Berlin, he said NATO would continue reviewing its ability to deter and defend against potential threats.

“We see situations in Poland and Estonia, etc.

“When it comes to the military domain, we will always make assessments of our deterrence and defence and make updates where necessary.”

The latest Russian warning also follows Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian-linked shipping, including strikes against vessels in the Baltic Sea. Moscow has repeatedly accused Baltic NATO members of allowing Ukrainian drones to cross their airspace on the way to targets inside Russia.

NATO countries have denied deliberately facilitating such operations, while Kyiv has suggested Russian electronic jamming has contributed to drones straying across neighbouring borders.

With Estonia preparing to shut its crossings and Moscow threatening consequences, the risk of further confrontation along NATO’s eastern flank is growing.