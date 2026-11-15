‘Hostile actions will not go unanswered’ as NATO country shuts every Russian border after sabotage plot

Estonia will close every border crossing with Russia from December 1 after accusing Moscow’s military intelligence service of ordering a sabotage attack against a defence industry company, in a sharp escalation of security measures along NATO’s eastern frontier.

The decision follows an attempted arson attack on Saturday morning and reflects growing alarm in the Baltic states over what they regard as an intensifying campaign of Russian hostile activity beyond the battlefield in Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said there was clear evidence that Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, had ordered the operation. He said the closure was intended both to reduce Moscow’s ability to conduct hostile activities inside Estonia and to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences,” Tsahkna wrote on X. “Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered.”

On Sunday, the Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said: “This is part of Russia’s broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. We will not be intimidated.”

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the country should take the necessary steps to close its eastern border, signalling that Tallinn was prepared to respond forcefully to perceived threats to its security.

Tsahkna said he had informed his counterparts in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania of the decision, underlining the threat’s regional dimension.

Estonia has already been tightening controls along its 294km border with Russia. In August, its government extended restrictions indefinitely, allowing the main road and rail crossings to operate only between 7am and 7pm. Customs checks have also intensified as authorities seek to prevent illicit trade and sanctions evasion.

The latest move comes as NATO’s eastern members prepare for the possibility that Russia could widen its confrontation with Europe beyond its war against Ukraine. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have significantly increased their defence preparations since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Tallinn has been particularly alert to incidents involving Russian aircraft, drones and border guards. In September, Michal said Estonia was prepared to close its border immediately if Russia announced a general mobilisation, a development that could fundamentally alter the country’s security assessment.

The government is also strengthening its military presence near the frontier. Plans include moving combat troops closer to Russia and constructing new military facilities in the border city of Narva, capable of accommodating up to 1,000 soldiers.

The measures reflect Estonia’s position on NATO’s most exposed eastern flank, where even small incidents can have wider consequences.

Britain has a direct role in the country’s defence. Estonia hosts a British-led multinational battlegroup at Tapa, with French forces also contributing. The UK acts as the framework nation for the deployment, which forms part of NATO’s forward presence in the Baltic region.

The alliance regards Estonia as a strategically important component of its collective defence, providing ground forces, supporting Baltic air policing and helping protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

The border closure will not, in itself, constitute a military escalation. But it represents a significant deterioration in relations between two neighbouring states and a further hardening of NATO’s eastern defences.

For Estonia, the alleged sabotage plot is evidence that the threat from Moscow is not confined to Ukraine. For the wider alliance, the episode is another reminder that pressure on its eastern frontier can take many forms — from covert operations and infrastructure attacks to military intimidation.

Tallinn’s message is that such activity will carry a cost. From December 1, that response will include sealing its remaining official crossings with Russia.