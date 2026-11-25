Small businesses are being offered a new way to manage cash flow and everyday spending as iwoca teams up with Visa and payments specialist Enfuce to launch a business credit card designed to give Britain’s SMEs greater financial flexibility.

The launch comes amid evidence that smaller firms increasingly want different forms of finance for different demands, with many preferring a credit card to a conventional loan when bridging short-term cash gaps.

Polling of more than 1,200 UK SME leaders, commissioned by iwoca, found that three-quarters (75 per cent) would use a card rather than a loan to cover a temporary shortfall, such as waiting for an outstanding invoice to be paid.

That preference rises to 83 per cent for modest supplier payments and 88 per cent for everyday business expenses.

But when larger financial commitments are involved, borrowing through a loan becomes more attractive. Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) said they would choose a loan to take on a substantial contract requiring upfront investment, while 69 per cent would use one to expand into new markets and 67 per cent to buy or fit out business premises.

The findings highlight how smaller companies are seeking more tailored funding options rather than relying on a single financial product to meet every need.

The new iwoca Credit Card offers 1 per cent cashback on all spending, automatically credited to the cardholder’s balance. It carries no annual fees, foreign exchange charges or late payment fees.

Customers who repay their balance in full and on time can also benefit from up to 42 days interest-free, providing additional breathing space when paying suppliers, covering travel costs or managing expenses while waiting for customers to settle invoices.

The card is being powered by Enfuce, a European and UK card issuer and payment processor whose cloud-based platform provides the underlying technology and infrastructure.

The partnership with Visa, one of the world’s leading digital payments networks, gives iwoca access to established payment capabilities as it expands its range of services for small businesses.

The research also points to demand for greater simplicity in how companies manage their finances. More than seven in ten SME leaders (71 per cent) said they use just one or two providers for products including business loans, credit cards and insurance.

The new card will sit alongside iwoca’s existing financial services, including its Flexi-Loan, iwocaPay business-to-business buy now, pay later service and Credit Compass, a free credit insight tool.

The company plans to introduce further products in the coming months, including insurance, as it seeks to become a broader financial services provider for SMEs.

Christoph Rieche, chief executive and co-founder of iwoca, said the card was intended to give businesses greater choice over how they financed their operations.

“SMEs want choice and flexibility when managing their money. This polling shows a large number would reach for a card not only to cover everyday costs, but to bridge short-term cash-flow gaps too, so we’re giving them that option. Our Flexi-Loans are more popular than ever, and now, with Visa and Enfuce, we can back small businesses from their biggest moments to their everyday spending.”

Lucy Demery, senior vice-president and head of Visa Commercial Solutions, Europe, said the partnership would help entrepreneurs manage their finances.

“Greater financial choice helps small businesses grow and contribute to the UK economy. At Visa, we are delighted to partner with iwoca to launch this new UK business credit card, helping entrepreneurs and their teams to manage spending and cash flow.”

Lloyd Hutchinson, chief commercial officer at Enfuce, said the technology behind the product would allow iwoca to develop its offering without having to build its own payments infrastructure.

“The best card programmes always start with the customer, and iwoca has designed this one around what small businesses really need from a finance partner. That’s exactly what our platform was built for: giving companies like iwoca the freedom to shape their own product and keep improving it, without the cost and complexity of building payments infrastructure from scratch. We’re proud to work with iwoca and Visa to make that happen and give SMEs more ways to manage their money.”

The launch reflects the growing demand for flexible finance among smaller firms, particularly those navigating delayed payments and unpredictable operating costs.