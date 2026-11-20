Estonia will close all road border crossings with Russia from December 1, in a dramatic escalation of security measures following a suspected Moscow-linked arson attempt against a drone manufacturer.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, confirmed the decision on November 20, after the proposal was formally adopted by the government.

Mr Tsahkna first raised the prospect of closing the crossings on November 15, a day after an attempted arson attack against a drone company in Estonia.

“Russia’s hostile actions have consequences,” he said.

“We have previously stated that if these attacks continued, we would introduce additional security measures,” he wrote.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry accompanied its announcement with a map illustrating Russian attacks and suspected hostile operations across Europe, underlining growing concern over the breadth of Moscow’s activities.

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The escalating pattern of sabotage, cyber attacks and alleged covert operations has prompted warnings that the term “hybrid warfare” no longer adequately describes Russia’s increasingly aggressive campaign against European security.

In November alone, Russia was reported to have planned a high-casualty false-flag attack near the Polish border, while graffiti in Warsaw was allegedly used to inflame tensions between Poles and Ukrainians.

Russian forces have also repeatedly attacked cargo vessels in the Black Sea near Bulgaria and Romania, while drone incursions into Moldova have heightened fears about the conflict spilling beyond Ukraine. One Russian drone reportedly flew over central Chisinau, the Moldovan capital.

Cyber attacks have added another front to the growing confrontation. Targets have included the International Ice Hockey Federation, German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, which supplies Ukraine, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The European Union has since imposed sanctions on a Russian hacker group believed to have been responsible for targeting Mr Tajani’s devices and obtaining personal information concerning him, his family and other Italian officials.

Estonia’s border closure is intended to protect both national security and the wider European Union, Mr Tsahkna said in a statement explaining the decision.

He added that the measure would be reviewed after six months, leaving open the possibility that restrictions could be extended or amended depending on the security situation.

Mr Tsahkna said the move was “protecting not only its own security, but also that of the EU”.

The decision brings Estonia into line with its northern neighbour Finland, which closed its land border with Russia indefinitely in 2024 amid concerns over Moscow’s actions.

For the Baltic state, the latest move reflects mounting alarm over the growing number of incidents attributed to Russian operations across the continent. With suspected sabotage, cyber attacks and military provocations affecting an expanding list of European countries, governments are increasingly treating the threat as a direct challenge to their national security.

The closure will impose another barrier on road traffic between Estonia and Russia, as European capitals face mounting pressure to respond more decisively to Moscow’s activities.