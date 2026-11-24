Marston’s is preparing to accelerate its transformation into a sports-focused pub operator, pledging to convert at least 100 more venues over the coming year after reporting an 18.4 per cent rise in annual pre-tax profits.

The Wolverhampton-based group, which runs more than 1,300 pubs across the UK, said its Grandstand sports format was delivering a significant boost to trading, with like-for-like revenues at converted venues rising by 30 per cent.

Drink volumes at the revamped pubs increased by 17 per cent, encouraging the company to step up investment in the concept as it seeks to generate stronger sales growth.

Marston’s completed 60 pub conversions during the financial year, including 31 Grandstand makeovers. It now plans at least 100 further conversions in the new financial year, with spending on capital projects expected to rise to about £80 million from £73.8 million.

That compares with £61.2 million in capital expenditure the previous year, reflecting the scale of the group’s refurbishment programme.

The investment comes despite a slight decline in annual revenues. Sales fell 1.6 per cent to £883.4 million in the year to September 26, while like-for-like sales across its managed and partnership pubs dropped 1.2 per cent.

Trading was broadly flat in the final quarter, suggesting performance had begun to stabilise after a more difficult first half.

The company said revenues had been affected by increased periods of closure as dozens of pubs were temporarily shut for refurbishment, particularly during the first six months of the year. A small number of pub disposals also weighed on sales.

Despite the revenue decline, pre-tax profits climbed 18.4 per cent to £85.4 million, highlighting the benefits of improved margins and the group’s focus on higher-return operations.

Chief executive Justin Platt said the business had continued to deliver on its strategy of becoming a more profitable and cash-generative pub operator.

“We’ve delivered another excellent set of results this year, executing on our strategy to be a high-margin, highly cash generative local pub company.

“For the third year running, profit is significantly up, cash flow is strong and margins have improved, as we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences every day.”

The latest results underline Marston’s determination to reshape its estate around experiences that bring customers through the doors, with live sport increasingly central to its plans.