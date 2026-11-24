Labour’s flagship review of disability benefits has been condemned as a “complete farce” after a year of work produced no credible plan to contain the spiralling cost of Personal Independence Payments (PIP), with critics warning that its recommendations could drive spending even higher.

The review, led by Sir Stephen Timms, has concluded that claimants should continue receiving payments regardless of their income or employment status, rejecting means-testing and offering no proposals to restrict eligibility.

Rather than tightening checks on entitlement, its recommendations focus on making the system easier and less stressful to navigate. They include scrapping repeat assessments for people with serious or lifelong conditions, simplifying application forms and creating a new service to guide claimants through the process.

The findings have reignited the political row over welfare spending, with opponents arguing that the review avoided the central question of how to control a benefits bill forecast to reach unprecedented levels.

The investigation was commissioned by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year in an attempt to head off a Labour backbench revolt over proposed welfare cuts. But critics claim its terms were effectively fixed from the outset, protecting the principle that PIP should remain available to people in and out of work and exempt from means-testing.

They argue that by ruling out the most obvious routes to savings before the review began, ministers ensured it could offer little meaningful response to the financial pressures facing the system.

Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said the exercise had failed to deliver substantive reform.

“This review is a complete farce. After Labour abandoned welfare reform last year, all that is left is a review which will mean more spending, fewer checks, and a complete absence of substance.

“Labour’s flagship review into sickness benefits has failed. Labour will never cut welfare because they are the Welfare Party, and their left-wing backbenchers will never let them.”

She added: “The Conservatives will review the entire PIP system, remove eligibility for low-level mental health PIP claims, rapidly assess hundreds of thousands of additional claims and get Britain working again.

The Adam Smith Institute also warned that the review risked worsening an already costly problem. Matt Ryder, of the think tank, said spending on PIP was projected to reach £47 billion within five years.

“Spending on PIP is already due to hit £47 billion in 5 years. This review will make the problem even worse.

The review has refused to even look at how to address the rising cost of PIP. Even this low bar they have failed to meet.”

He said the recommendations were “individually the right thing to do for disabled people, but collectively will cost a lot of money, without making corresponding savings”.

The Government has so far accepted two proposals from the review. These would reduce unnecessary reassessments for people with lifelong, progressive or unlikely-to-improve conditions, and introduce a fast-track process for people with severe, well-evidenced illnesses and those approaching the end of life.

Sir Stephen said: “The Timms Review’s interim report was clear that while PIP is valued, the system is no longer fit for purpose.

“That’s why the government is today accepting two of its key recommendations: reducing unnecessary award reviews for people whose health conditions are lifelong, progressive or unlikely to improve, and introducing a fast-track route for people with severe, well-evidenced conditions and those nearing the end of life.”

But with no proposals to curb the overall cost of PIP, the review has done little to reassure critics that Labour has a strategy for bringing the welfare bill under control.