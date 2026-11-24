Millions of older people risk being forced to choose between heating their homes and paying for food and other essentials this winter, charity leaders have warned, as a looming surge in energy bills threatens to push vulnerable households back towards the depths of the cost-of-living crisis.

Campaigners have urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to provide urgent additional support for pensioners, warning that the Government’s £100 energy payment will do little to cushion the impact of a predicted 26 per cent increase in the price cap.

Energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce on Wednesday that the cap will rise to £2,166 from January 1. The increase could add more than £400 a year to the bill of a typical household, delivering another severe blow to families already struggling with high living costs.

The proposed rise has prompted fierce criticism of the Government’s support package, which offers a £100 payment to as many as 20 million households in council tax bands A to D.

Dennis Reed, director of the over-60s campaign group Silver Voices, accused Mr Burnham of failing to prepare for the scale of the increase despite having known about it for months.

“[Andy Burnham] has known about the massive energy price hike in January for months but has just fiddled around the edges of the crisis. His £100 payment to those in the lowest council tax bands pales into insignificance against the £400 plus rise due in January.

“Unlike all other recent energy support packages, Burnham has failed to recognise the lethal consequences of unheated homes on older people’s health and has done precisely zilch to support us through the winter. There is no extra support package specifically for pensioners. How are the 110,000 pensioner households already in energy debt supposed to find another £400 plus a year?

“There must be an urgent cash payment to all pensioner households on modest incomes and doubling the [winter fuel payment] on a temporary basis would help.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham also condemned the scale of the proposed assistance, saying the £100 payment announced in Chancellor John Healey’s maiden Budget “won’t touch the sides”.

She said: “This massive jump in energy bills is another hammer blow to working class families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. The £100 announced in the Budget won’t touch the sides.

“The government needs to tackle the root cause of the problem, profiteering by the energy companies which represents a quarter of our bills.

The long-term solution is to re-nationalise the energy system, starting with the grid. But in the meantime, the government should cap energy company profits to cut bills for households and industry.”

The pressure on pensioners is particularly acute. Analysis by Age UK suggests the average pensioner household will spend £1 in every £14 of its after-tax income on gas and electricity following the forecast increase. Among the poorest fifth of households, energy bills will consume around £1 in every £8 of income.

A further 1.7 million pensioner households — one in five — will not qualify for the Government’s £100 Energy Support payment because they fall outside council tax bands A to D.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said the prospect of another sharp increase was causing widespread anxiety among older people already struggling to make ends meet.

Many older people are already struggling to make ends meet, so the prospect of energy bills rising sharply again this winter will be really scary for them.

“Our new analysis shows that for millions of older people, particularly those on the lowest incomes, energy costs are set to reach levels comparable to those at the height of the energy crisis. The support the Government has already offered is welcome but it’s simply not enough, given the scale of the price hike to come. No one should have to choose between heating their home and covering other essentials, but we fear that’s a position far too many older people will find themselves in again this winter, unless more targeted help is made available to them- and fast.”

The warning comes as Citizens Advice prepares for a surge in demand for emergency assistance. The charity said it was “bracing for a wave” of people seeking help, estimating that the number requiring support could rise by at least a fifth compared with last winter.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has defended the Government’s response, saying ministers have taken “immediate action” to bring down bills. Measures include the £100 payment and a temporary reduction of five per cent in VAT on electricity bills until the end of June next year, which is expected to save households about £45 annually.

The Chancellor also announced in the autumn Budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped across England, Scotland and Wales.

But with the price cap expected to climb sharply in January, charities warn that these measures may offer little protection to pensioners facing the prospect of another winter in cold homes. For those already in energy debt, the gap between the help on offer and the cost of keeping warm could prove devastating.