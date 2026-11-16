Russia accused of sabotage then cries victim as NATO country slams border shut

Russia has accused NATO member Estonia of “aggressive and unbridled Russophobia” after Tallinn announced plans to close its border crossings with Moscow following a suspected sabotage attempt against a defence technology company.

The Baltic state said the restrictions would take effect on December 1, with no reopening date specified, as its government warned that Russian intelligence services were exploiting border crossings as part of a wider campaign of hostile activity.

The decision follows an alleged attempt to set fire to Threod Systems, an Estonian manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, in an incident that has heightened concerns over the security of NATO’s eastern flank.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Estonia needed to reduce the risks posed by Russian operations and send a clear warning that it would not tolerate attacks on its defence industry.

“If Russia continues its hybrid operations in Estonia, and we know that Russian intelligence services exploit border crossings to exert influence over people, we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face,” he said.

“Closing the border would reduce the threat to people in Estonia and send a clear message that attacks on Estonia’s defence industry and defence capabilities are unacceptable.”

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Moscow reacted angrily. Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told state news agency TASS that the plans would amount to another bout of “aggressive and unbridled Russophobia” if confirmed.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna accused Moscow of ordering the attempted sabotage at Threod Systems over the weekend.

The country’s security service said the attack was intended to cause an explosion and set the company’s building on fire. Suspects had been detained, it added, warning people against accepting offers of work from Russia.

The incident adds to a growing list of alleged sabotage and hybrid operations targeting NATO countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have accused Moscow of using covert operations, cyberattacks and disruption to undermine support for Kyiv and test the alliance’s defences.

Recent incidents have included drones entering or approaching NATO airspace and disruption to transport infrastructure. In the Netherlands, rail services were delayed in September after pipes and cables were laid across railway tracks.

The tensions also come as European governments face mounting pressure to accelerate preparations for a possible wider conflict with Russia.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned last month that Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days, arguing that hostile powers could be capable of attacking by 2030.

A group of peers has also urged the government to move “further and faster” in preparing the country for conflict, calling for regulatory barriers to be removed and a fundamental change in the relationship between defence contractors and the state.

Chancellor John Healey committed the government in October to raising defence spending to 3 per cent of economic output by 2030, with a future spending review expected to set out the path towards that target.

Estonia’s border decision underlines how the confrontation with Moscow is increasingly being felt beyond Ukraine’s battlefield. For NATO’s eastern members, the threat is no longer confined to conventional military force, but includes covert attacks designed to unsettle societies and weaken confidence in their security.