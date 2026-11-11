US prosecutors allege RAF Fairford terror plot was directed from an Iranian prison over FaceTime

An alleged terrorist plot targeting RAF Fairford was directed from Iran through FaceTime and a network of contacts in Britain, according to US prosecutors, who have charged three men over a series of suspected attacks across Europe and the United States.

The US Department of Justice announced charges against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national; Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri; and Iraqi national Mohammad Ali al-Hassani.

The allegations relate to their suspected involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks.

Hassani, 35, is accused of directing the alleged plot against the Gloucestershire airbase in September. He faces six terrorism-related counts.

Prosecutors allege he paid and instructed individuals in Britain to carry out reconnaissance, organise logistics and prepare vehicles for the operation. The preparations allegedly included procuring vans and barrels of fuel, researching chemical accelerants, including large quantities of potassium chloride, and buying metallic objects that could be used as explosive shrapnel.

On September 27, Hassani allegedly ordered the group to drive three vans towards RAF Fairford, while remaining in frequent communication to direct their movements. Police discovered the vehicles in the early hours of that morning after reports of suspicious vans.

Hassani and Mohajeri were allegedly in Iran at the time, relying on contacts in the UK to carry out the preparations, the DoJ said.

The investigation has also implicated al-Saadi, who was imprisoned in the US and awaiting trial on separate terrorism charges in the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors allege he attempted to communicate with the other men from his cell using coded messages relayed through third parties. He faces eight terrorism-related counts.

In Britain, six men and one dual Iranian-British national have been arrested in connection with the suspected plot.

The US charges represent a significant escalation in the investigation, setting out an alleged international network behind an operation targeting a major Royal Air Force base.

Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the alleged RAF Fairford plot. The accusations have not been tested in court, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.