Households facing another winter of soaring energy costs are being urged to consider whether an electric fire could provide a cheaper way to keep warm, as bills are forecast to jump by 26 per cent in January.

Ofgem is due to confirm its next energy price cap on Wednesday, November 25, with Cornwall Insight’s final forecast putting the typical annual household bill at £2,166. If confirmed, that would be the highest level in four years.

With Black Friday sales beginning this week, consumers are weighing up whether buying an electric fire could help reduce their heating costs during the colder months.

But while modern models offer low-cost running options, homeowners need to understand how their features work before deciding whether one represents a genuine saving.

Christine Matthews, head of marketing at GR8 Fires, said technological improvements had made heating appliances increasingly efficient, with cleaner heating and lower energy consumption becoming central to product development.

“Given the twin concerns of the cost of living crisis and climate change, the biggest technological changes have been towards greater efficiency and cleaner heating.

“For wood-burning stoves and multi-fuel stoves, this has meant the emergence of high-efficiency, clean-burning stoves that meet Ecodesign regulations.”

Electric fires have also benefited from improvements in LED technology, making artificial flames more realistic while keeping electricity consumption low.

“The quality of realistic LED flame effects has certainly helped to increase the popularity of electric fires in recent times.

“The resurgence of electric fires as a must-have heating appliance can also be attributed to the fact that they can run solely on renewable electricity and can be enjoyed for less than 1p per hour.”

Matthews said buyers should look for features designed to prevent unnecessary energy use, including adjustable thermostats, flame-only settings and open-window warnings.

“The electric fires we sell come with several features that help to increase energy efficiency and allows customers to enjoy a cosy home for less than 1p per hour!

“These include low-energy LED flame effects, adjustable thermostats, flame-only settings and open-window warnings.

“All of these help our customers to use their electric fires in ways that keep running costs to a minimum.”

Installation is another potential attraction for households reluctant to undertake expensive home improvements. Unlike some traditional heating appliances, electric fires can generally be positioned and connected to an ordinary plug socket.

“It’s incredibly easy to install an electric fire. All you need is a regular plug socket. It’s just a case of positioning the fire where you want it, plugging it in and switching it on.

“There’s no wiring involved and no need for an electrician, and it’s as simple as installing a new TV or a similar electrical appliance.”

For shoppers hoping to take advantage of Black Friday discounts, Matthews warned that delivery schedules could become increasingly pressured as Christmas approaches.

“Electric fires are the quicker route, as most plug into a standard socket with no flue or installation needed.

“December deliveries still get incredibly busy, however, so be sure to order before the month starts to be on the safe side.”