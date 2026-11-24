What does AI actually change for a business that needs a new office? Commercial property has taken to the technology quickly, but an office manager who only wants room for 20 people near a decent station can find the day-to-day difference hard to picture.

Most of it comes down to how brokers and providers organise the search. Software can now read the messy emails, brochures, floor plans and price lists that agents used to retype by hand, and it can rank the options before a broker picks up the phone. The viewing and the haggling over rent will still need a person in the room, and that probably won’t change for a long time.

What RICS heard from 3,100 professionals

A recent RICS report gathered more than 3,100 responses from construction and commercial property professionals around the world, and over three quarters of the commercial property respondents said they already use AI in some form. Across that group, 47% plan to increase their AI spending over the next 12 months, so the argument about whether to adopt the technology is mostly over. How far it goes is the open question. Regular use in specific processes stands at 29%, and only around 6% report widespread or full integration, so most firms are still piloting, not yet fully rebuilding how they work.

When RICS asked what holds AI back, the commercial property respondents put data quality and availability at the top of the list, often ahead of integration and skills. Most firms have decided to use the technology, but the information they feed it comes from brochures, scattered PDFs, spreadsheets, old email threads and half-updated availability lists. Agents and landlords wrote those documents for other people to skim, so the same details turn up in a different layout every time, and a search tool can’t compare them until they share a common format. That one gap explains most of the changes the office search has gone through lately.

The enquiry becomes a brief

A traditional office hunt will usually start with a scrappy email from a founder or an office manager. It might ask for twenty desks, say the location is flexible, put the budget “around” a number and leave the term out altogether. A broker then forwards that email to a dozen providers, and each of them will read it slightly differently.

Today, AI tools can turn the same email into a structured brief that covers headcount, location radius, budget range, term and must-haves. The same models can read a provider’s brochure or availability PDF and pull out the floors, sizes, prices and dates, which saves a junior agent from retyping it all into a spreadsheet. With the stock recorded that way, a tenant’s broker can query availability in plain English, so a question like “what’s free near Farringdon under 2,000 sq ft” will get an answer from live data instead of a round of phone calls.

Tidying up briefs and brochures goes straight at the data problem the RICS respondents named, which makes it one of the most useful jobs AI can do in an office search. Once a firm’s requirements and a landlord’s inventory are both stored as structured data, a search tool can finally match one against the other properly.

Shortlists that rank themselves

With only email and a phone to work with, a broker’s shortlist used to depend on which providers had time to reply first, plus the buildings the broker already knew well. Many of them can now run the search through a workspace deal platform, where one brief will reach hundreds of providers at once and each response will come back scored against it on location, size, budget and term. That scoring pushes the best fits to the top of the list, so a slow reply from the right building won’t lose out to a quick one from the wrong building.

An operations manager on the tenant’s side will usually see the difference in the inbox first. Where a stack of mismatched brochures used to land, there’ll probably be one comparable set of options with the trade-offs laid out, such as cost per desk against size or availability against term. With those numbers side by side, a director will find it much harder to wave through a favourite building that costs more per desk, and that’s probably healthy for the firm’s budget.

The parts AI won’t touch

Even the best-ranked shortlist still has to survive a viewing, because software can’t stand on the floor and judge how much daylight reaches the desks or how the place sounds at nine on a Monday morning. Negotiation will stay with people too, since the rate a provider advertises and the rate they’ll accept for a two-year commitment are rarely the same number. It usually takes an experienced broker on the phone to find out how wide that gap is.

The directors who sign the agreement are also the only ones who can make the judgement calls. They know whether the team will really travel to that postcode, whether hot-desking would suit the culture, whether a building that clients visit justifies a higher rate and how much risk the firm can carry on a longer term. AI can get a business to a better shortlist in less time, but the choice of office will certainly stay with them.

Vague briefs get found out faster now

For a business with a move planned, the gains will mostly come in time and coverage. A search that once dragged a finance director through weeks of email tennis may now take days, and the list of available buildings will cover far more of the market than a single contact book could.

So the effort should go into the brief before the search starts, because a ranking engine can only score what a firm has actually told it. A vague requirement will usually bring back vague matches, however clever the scoring is. Firms that know their headcount projections, budget ceiling, term and non-negotiables will get far more from these tools than a team that asks for “something nice in Shoreditch”.

Providers have their own reason to be precise, because a listing with current prices, sizes, floors and availability is likely to score well against a tight brief. The operators who keep that data fresh should see more of those briefs land in their inbox, and more tenants at their viewings.