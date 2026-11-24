A compelling mission can get a donor’s attention. It cannot tell that donor how long an organization can keep its doors open.

That distinction matters in a nonprofit sector under increasing financial pressure. Fifty-two percent of U.S. nonprofits reported having three months of cash on hand or less in a 2025 Nonprofit Finance Fund survey of 2,206 organizations. Thirty-six percent ended 2024 with an operating deficit, the highest share in a decade of the survey’s data .

David Gewant looks at numbers like those through a lens shaped by three decades in wealth management. His work exposed him to the way investment managers are evaluated, how family offices think about governance and how financial performance is examined before capital is committed. As his involvement with nonprofit boards and newer organizations has deepened, he has found some of the same questions useful there.

Not because a nonprofit should be treated like an investment fund. The objectives are fundamentally different. But donors and board members still need to know whether an organization has the financial structure, funding base and evidence to carry out what it promises.

Start with financial resilience

For an investor, a strong presentation means little if the underlying structure cannot survive a difficult period. Nonprofits face their own version of that test.

The Nonprofit Finance Fund survey found that 18 percent of respondents had one month of cash or less . Among 163 organizations that responded to the survey in both 2022 and 2025, the share with at least six months of cash fell from 36 percent to 26 percent. Thirty-seven percent of those repeat respondents ran an operating deficit in 2024, compared with 13 percent in 2021 .

The pressure did not ease in 2025. The Center for Effective Philanthropy reported in January 2026 that 69 percent of nonprofits had experienced cuts from at least one funding source during the previous year. Seventy-one percent of nonprofit leaders expressed concern about their organization’s financial stability, while 46 percent worried that their organization might ultimately need to close or merge .

For a donor or board member, those figures make liquidity more than an accounting detail. How much cash does the organization have available? Is it routinely spending more than it brings in? What happens if a major grant disappears?

Finding those answers after approving a large commitment is the nonprofit equivalent of reading the withdrawal terms after wiring the money.

Concentration is not automatically a red flag

Funding concentration requires the same kind of context.

The Bridgespan Group examined 175 small and midsize U.S. nonprofits in civil rights, environmental work and youth services. For 74 percent, a single revenue category supplied at least half of total funding . Among organizations for which Bridgespan could calculate the share, the primary category accounted for roughly three-quarters of revenue on average.

That does not necessarily mean those nonprofits were poorly managed. Bridgespan’s researchers found no correlation between an organization’s size and its reliance on one dominant funding category. They also cautioned that the data alone could not determine whether concentration was the best strategy .

The more useful questions come one level deeper.

If government funding supplies most of the budget, how many contracts or agencies provide it? If foundations dominate, is the organization dependent on one grantmaker or several? If the primary funding category contracts, what can the organization realistically do?

Concentration, in other words, is not a verdict. It is something to understand.

Ask what the next dollar changes

Financial durability is only one side of diligence. The other is whether the work itself has demonstrated something meaningful.

GiveWell, whose evaluation model is designed for a relatively narrow set of charitable interventions, considers evidence of effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, room for more funding and transparency when assessing funding opportunities . Its research standard is far beyond what many community organizations could reasonably meet, but the underlying questions travel well.

What outcome does a program claim? How is it measured? Has the result appeared consistently? What becomes possible if another dollar comes in?

Gewant has applied a similar instinct for verification to decisions in his own life. When he began considering an MBA in nonprofit management, he did not simply choose the first nearby program. In a University of Portland account of that decision, he described researching programs around Portland, expanding the search to nonprofit and online degrees, and comparing structure, cost, flexibility, scheduling and reviews. University administrators then connected him with recent graduates so he could hear from people who had actually completed the program .

He graduated from the University of Portland’s Nonprofit Management MBA program in 2018.

The process illustrates a broader point. Due diligence is not cynicism, and it does not require treating every nonprofit like a balance sheet. It is a way of testing whether enthusiasm is supported by enough information to make a responsible decision.

For donors and board members, the essential questions can remain surprisingly compact: How much financial runway does the organization have? Where does most of its money come from? What evidence supports the program? And what, specifically, will another contribution allow it to do?

The mission explains why the work matters.

Diligence helps determine whether the organization is positioned to keep doing it.