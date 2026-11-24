Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a security breach at the Sandringham estate, where Prince William and Princess Catherine have a secluded country residence.

Norfolk Police confirmed on Tuesday that the men were detained following an incident at a property on the Royal Family’s estate shortly before 6pm on Monday, November 23.

The arrests followed reports of suspicious activity, prompting a substantial police operation involving specialist search teams.

“Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

“Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass.

“They remain in police custody. The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

The property was Anmer Hall, the 10-bedroom Georgian mansion the late Queen Elizabeth II gifted to the Prince and Princess of Wales following their wedding. The red-brick country retreat lies a short drive from Sandringham House, one of the King’s private residences.

William and Catherine regularly use Anmer Hall for weekend breaks and during school holidays. But the couple and their children were at Forest Lodge in Windsor when the intruders struck, according to information understood by the Express.

Kensington Palace declined to comment, saying it would not discuss security matters.

The incident comes at a sensitive moment for the Prince of Wales, who on Tuesday made his first visit to Downing Street, underlining his increasingly prominent public role as heir to the throne. William described the visit as “fantastic” and said it was “nice to be here” during his first official meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The prince was taken to the No 10 study, a more intimate setting than the grand state rooms normally used for meetings with visiting political leaders. Their discussions included William’s recent trip to India for the Earthshot Prize, his environmental awards initiative.

The break-in is the latest security incident to raise questions about the protection of royal properties. In 2024, masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate while William and Catherine were sleeping nearby at Adelaide Cottage in Home Park.

In May, a man was also arrested in connection with an incident at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on the Sandringham estate.

As senior working royals and the future King and Queen, William and Catherine receive round-the-clock armed protection.

Anmer Hall has undergone extensive renovation since the couple took possession. They planted trees around the perimeter to increase privacy and rerouted the main driveway across a field. Interior designer Ben Pentreath, who moved the kitchen to the centre of the house, also worked with Catherine on the refurbishment of Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.