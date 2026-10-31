‘Labour is too weak to stop the boats’: Border crisis explodes as 934 land in Britain in two days

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to Britain in just two days, ending a three-week lull in arrivals and intensifying pressure on Andy Burnham’s government over its handling of illegal migration.

A total of 671 people arrived in nine boats on Friday, according to Home Office figures, following 263 arrivals in three boats on Thursday.

The renewed surge ended a 21-day period without recorded crossings — the longest such pause this year — during which high winds and rough seas had made the route more dangerous.

The return of calmer conditions has once again exposed the difficulty ministers face in demonstrating control over the small-boat route, despite official figures showing arrivals remain below last year’s level.

The latest crossings brought the total number of people arriving by small boat in 2026 to 21,869.

With just over two months remaining, and crossings typically declining during colder weather, the annual figure is currently on course to fall short of the 2025 total.

The arrivals included several children, with large groups of people wearing life jackets brought ashore at Dover in Kent.

The crossings also highlighted the dangers and disorder surrounding the journeys. Footage filmed in France appeared to show a man carrying a knife wading towards a crowded dinghy before boarding it. Another man aboard the boat attempted to strike him with a boot.

As the confrontation unfolded, a voice could be heard shouting: “I will kill you.” The man appeared to drop the blade into the water before climbing aboard, while French rescue vessels remained nearby.

The incident underlined the chaotic conditions in which people attempt the crossing, often in overcrowded, poorly equipped boats.

Ministers have pointed to a significant reduction in arrivals during the summer, which recorded the lowest number of crossings for that season since 2020. They argue that the broader figures show progress, even as the latest surge threatens to undermine claims that the government is making headway.

The Conservatives seized on the figures to accuse Labour of losing control of Britain’s borders.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The boats keep coming, the smugglers keep operating, and Labour keeps making excuses.”

He added: “Labour is too weak to stop the boats. Andy Burnham is more concerned with appeasing his left-wing backbenchers than taking the tough action needed to secure our borders and deport illegal immigrants.”

Philp called for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and deport all people he described as illegal immigrants, arguing that only the Conservatives had the resolve to implement such a policy.

The political challenge for Burnham is that a temporary halt in crossings has offered little protection against renewed arrivals once weather conditions improve. Although the annual total remains below last year’s, the latest figures demonstrate how quickly the Channel route can return to the political foreground.

For a government under pressure to show that it can secure the border, the 48-hour surge is an unwelcome reminder that a pause in crossings is not the same as a lasting solution.