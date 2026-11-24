A failed bearing can halt production even if the rest of the machine remains operational. Choosing bearing steel involves more than hardness: loads, lubrication, moisture and temperature all affect its service life. The right specification may prevent repeat failures and unnecessary costs.

What makes bearing steel suitable for rolling contact? Which bearing materials and specifications should buyers check? When are stainless steel bearings worth considering? How can businesses prevent avoidable bearing failures?

What makes bearing steel suitable for rolling contact?

Bearing rings and rolling elements face repeated, concentrated loads. They need high hardness and wear resistance, with enough strength to withstand rolling-contact fatigue. Even a small dent from debris can initiate damage.

100Cr6 (EN 1.3505), closely corresponding to AISI 52100, is a high carbon chromium steel commonly used for bearing rings, balls and rollers. This chrome bearing steel contains roughly 1% carbon and 1.5% chromium. With appropriate heat treatment, bearing components generally reach about 58–65 HRC, depending on specification. The figure does not apply to steel supplied in an annealed condition.

Steel with fewer harmful non-metallic inclusions offers better resistance to fatigue. Precisely ground surfaces matter too, but neither replaces adequate lubrication. The word ‘chrome’ describes the alloying element, not a protective chrome coating.

Which bearing materials and specifications should buyers check?

A purchasing specification should identify the grade, product form, tolerances and delivery condition. Suppliers may list Bearing steels 100Cr6 alongside 102Cr6 (1.2067). Their compositions overlap, but buyers should not assume the grades are interchangeable.

The hardness of a finished bearing says little about untreated tubing or bar stock. Check whether the material arrives annealed or heat treated, and what machining or grinding is required. The degree of precision depends on the finished part and its tolerance class.

In addition to price, consider machining time, certification and replacement stock. Incorrect dimensions or delivery condition can delay production even if the grade is right.

When are stainless steel bearings worth considering?

100Cr6 is not stainless steel. Its chromium contributes to hardenability but cannot prevent rust in damp conditions. For equipment exposed to condensation or frequent washdowns, stainless steel bearings made from grades such as 440C may be considered.

These bearing materials offer better corrosion resistance in some environments, but chloride-containing cleaners and stagnant salt water can still cause localised attack. Seals and lubricant must withstand the cleaning process too.

Temperature deserves attention too. Above a bearing’s specified operating range, hardness or dimensional stability may deteriorate. Grease, seals or cages may impose lower limits than the steel itself.

How can businesses prevent avoidable bearing failures?

Damage patterns offer clues. Rust suggests moisture, dents may indicate contamination, and discolouration can point to overheating. None is conclusive; incorrect fitting or poor lubrication may produce similar symptoms.

Keep lubricants clean, inspect seals and record operating changes. Before replacing a bearing, investigate the failure and check the original specification. Close attention to fitting and maintenance is as important as material choice.

Replacement costs include downtime, labour and possible damage to nearby parts. Choosing by maximum hardness alone overlooks what determines service life.