Trade unions are testing the limits of sweeping new workplace access rights by making demands that go beyond what employers are legally required to provide, according to specialist employment law firm Littler.

The Employment Rights Act, which came into force on October 30, granted unions unprecedented powers to request access to businesses’ premises and digital communications systems.

The changes allow unions to seek weekly meetings on an employer’s premises, even where the business has no union members and employees have shown no interest in joining one.

But Chris Coombes, of Littler, said some unions appeared to be exploiting the uncertainty surrounding the new regime by seeking arrangements that exceed the requirements of the legislation and its accompanying statutory guidance.

In some cases, unions have requested both physical access to workplaces and separate digital access to employees every week. Such demands could effectively require employers to facilitate union access twice weekly, despite no entitlement to that arrangement under the legislation.

One union has also reportedly asked employers to distribute emails to staff “full and unedited” within two working days of receiving them.

Coombes said this went beyond the statutory guidance, which does not give unions unrestricted authority to dictate exactly how communications with employees must be handled through an employer’s systems.

“A union cannot simply assume that an employer must distribute whatever material it provides, entirely unedited and on the union’s preferred timetable. The arrangements for digital access are part of the terms that employers and unions should seek to agree, and employers can raise legitimate concerns about proposed communications.”

He added: “The new regime gives unions significant access rights, but it does not allow them unilaterally to dictate every aspect of the access arrangements”.

The new rules are expected to create a significant negotiating challenge for businesses, many of which will be navigating formal union access requests for the first time.

Coombes said it was unsurprising that unions were testing the boundaries of a new system and seeking terms more favourable than the model arrangements set out in the guidance. Employers, however, should recognise that they have room to negotiate, particularly where proposed arrangements could disrupt normal business operations.

“It is perhaps unsurprising that some unions are testing the boundaries of a completely new regime and seeking terms which are more favourable than the model terms. Employers should understand that there is scope to negotiate those terms, particularly where a request would cause significant operational disruption”.

But he warned businesses against assuming that every request should be resisted or that the model terms would automatically determine the outcome.

“Equally, employers should not approach the new regime on the basis that every request should be resisted, or that every request will be determined in line with the model terms. There is a presumption in favour of access and, if agreement cannot be reached, the CAC has an important role in determining whether access should take place and on what terms. The model terms will be influential to a CAC’s decision about access, but they are not absolutely determinative”.

The Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) can therefore play a decisive role when employers and unions fail to reach agreement. Businesses can refer unresolved disputes to the committee and, if necessary, appeal its decision to the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

Coombes said the best response was to engage constructively with unions while challenging individual provisions that were unnecessarily burdensome or threatened to interfere with operations.

“The sensible approach for businesses is therefore to engage constructively with requests, while being prepared to push back on particular terms where they are unnecessarily onerous or would cause disruption to their operations. A union’s opening request is not necessarily the same thing as the access arrangements an employer is ultimately required to provide.”

Under the new regime, unions can request physical or digital access to workplaces, including the use of company intranets, email and other messaging systems to communicate with employees.

The rights can be used to meet, support, represent, recruit and organise workers, as well as facilitate collective bargaining, whether or not those employees belong to a union.

More than one union can seek weekly access, provided requests do not overlap or relate to the same group of workers.

The rules also impose expectations around privacy. Conversations between union representatives and employees should take place without an employer or its representative present, unless invited. Employers should neither listen in nor ask participants to disclose what was discussed.