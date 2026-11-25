An RAF signals intelligence aircraft flew east towards the Baltic on Monday morning as Swedish and US Army-contracted surveillance planes operated over the region and the Black Sea, in a notable concentration of intelligence-gathering activity near Russia.

The RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint, serial ZZ664 and operating under the callsign RRR7223, departed RAF Waddington before being tracked crossing the Netherlands at 33,000 feet at about 08:50 UTC on November 23, according to open-source flight tracking, the UK Defence Journal reported.

Its subsequent course indicated a possible mission towards the Baltic, the Finland-Russia border or the Barents region, placing the aircraft along a strategically sensitive stretch of northern Europe.

It was not alone. A Swedish Air Force Gulfstream S102B Korpen signals intelligence aircraft, serial 102003, was airborne from Linköping at 36,900 feet near Stockholm. Meanwhile, ARTEMIS II, a Leidos Challenger special mission aircraft contracted to the US Army and registered as N159L, was operating over the Black Sea at 30,000 feet.

The RAF operates three Rivet Joint aircraft through No. 51 Squadron at RAF Waddington. Their deployments have previously demonstrated the scale of Britain’s surveillance operations around Russia.

In September, ZZ664 and ZZ666 flew missions on the same day, with one covering the Baltic near Kaliningrad while the other operated over the Black Sea. The third aircraft was in the United States for refit and maintenance, the UK Defence Journal reported.

In May, ZZ666 refuelled from a US Air Force KC-135 off eastern England before conducting surveillance over the Baltic, towards the Baltic states and the approaches to Kaliningrad and St Petersburg at approximately 36,000 feet.

The aircraft were acquired from the United States under the Airseeker programme to replace the Nimrod R1 and entered British service in 2014. They operate as a joint UK-US enterprise.

The RAF describes the Rivet Joint as “a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theatres on strategic and tactical missions”. Its sophisticated sensors are designed to “soak up” electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.

The aircraft can therefore provide intelligence on military activity without needing to enter another country’s airspace.

Earlier in September, a British Rivet Joint tracked the Russian-Finnish border while a US Rivet Joint operated near Murmansk, in a surge of activity recorded by Jon, the UK Defence Journal’s open-source intelligence editor, who posts as DefenceGeek.