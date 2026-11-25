Russia is reportedly preparing to deploy a nuclear weapon in space capable of destroying as many as 98 per cent of satellites in low Earth orbit, raising fears that a single detonation could cripple vital communications networks and trigger a global technological crisis.

NATO officials have warned that the device, reportedly named Sputnik-S, could be detonated in orbit to devastate large sections of rival nations’ satellite infrastructure.

The weapon is said to have been assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region.

Among the potential targets is Elon Musk’s Starlink network, whose extensive satellite constellation has become an important communications lifeline for Ukrainian forces resisting Russia’s invasion.

German investigative outlet Tagesschau has reported that a launch could take place within the next 60 days, potentially giving Moscow access to the technology from the beginning of 2027.

The prospect has revived concerns about the consequences of nuclear explosions beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

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The only previous nuclear detonation in space was conducted by the United States in 1962, when its Starfish Prime test over the Pacific caused several satellites to fail.

Modern nuclear devices could have even more devastating consequences, according to a recent scientific study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Its findings suggest an artificial radiation belt created by a space-based nuclear explosion could disable 98 per cent of low Earth orbit satellites within seven days.

A spokesperson for the study said: “Low Earth orbit has become critical infrastructure, supporting civilian and military communications, weather forecasting, Earth observation and military reconnaissance. An artificial radiation belt could turn a single nuclear detonation into a fleet-wide failure event.”

The warning has also been echoed by US Space Command chief General Stephen Whiting, who has highlighted the potential for a nuclear explosion to destroy satellites over an extended period.

“Probably about a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would fail immediately, within the first hours to days. And then, over the following months, the remaining satellites would gradually fail.”

European officials have also raised concerns about the consequences reaching far beyond military communications.

German Major General Armin Fleischmann warned that the effects could cause widespread disruption on Earth.

“The consequences for life . . . would be immense: power outages, severe restrictions on communication or navigation.”

The Kremlin has rejected the allegations as a “malicious fabrication”, accusing Washington of using the claims to pressure Congress into approving additional funding to counter Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It is obvious that the White House is trying, by hook or by crook, to encourage Congress to vote on a bill to allocate money; this is obvious.”

The competing claims leave the reported programme shrouded in uncertainty. But the prospect of nuclear weapons being deployed in orbit has raised the stakes in an increasingly contested space environment, where civilian infrastructure and military capabilities are becoming ever more closely intertwined.