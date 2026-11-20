Britain is preparing for war and has already launched offensive cyber operations against hostile states, a senior British Army commander has revealed, issuing a stark warning to Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as the threat of a major confrontation intensifies.

General Sir Rob Magowan, Commander of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, confirmed that British forces had carried out attacks against adversaries in cyberspace, declaring that hostile states must understand there will be consequences for targeting the UK and its allies.

His admission comes amid growing concern over the vulnerability of Britain’s digital infrastructure, with businesses and essential services across Europe increasingly exposed to cyberattacks and disruption.

Recent incidents have highlighted the potential consequences. In France, household appliances including fridges have reportedly been hacked, while major outages have raised questions about the resilience of critical online services. Disruptions affecting Microsoft last week and PHP the previous month have further sharpened concerns over the risks posed by cyber threats.

With fears mounting over the possibility of a wider conflict, military planners are increasingly focused on cyberspace as a potential frontline in any future war.

Asked directly whether Britain had conducted offensive cyber operations against its adversaries, General Magowan replied: “Absolutely – and we’ve been clear about that.”

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Speaking to Sky News, he identified Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as major threats, warning that their activities in cyberspace would not go unanswered.

“There are a range of threats around the world and we’ve been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain and they need to be really clear that there’s going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that’s what our cyber force is about,” he said.

The commander stressed that Britain was neither formally at war nor enjoying genuine peace, describing the current situation as an increasingly dangerous confrontation below the threshold of open conflict.

“We are very active both in a defensive posture, but also in an offensive in this domain which is becoming increasingly competitive. I wouldn’t say we’re at war, but we’re not at peace either,” he said.

“We’re in this hybrid zone, this grey zone, below the threshold of conflict, but we should be in no doubt there is a significant threat. We’re seeing it play out every day….we’ve also been successful and we continue to be successful against targets in the offensive domain.”

Asked how long Britain might have before suffering a major cyber catastrophe, General Magowan offered no prediction but made clear the military was preparing for the worst.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but if you want peace, you prepare for war,” he said.

“So we are very serious about preparing for war. And if it comes to it we will fight whenever that is, but we’re doing all we can to ensure that we deter that. My message is clear, if you’re going to try to operate in the cyber domain, then you’re going to met us. You’re going to meet your threat with threat.”

His warning echoes comments made weeks earlier by NATO Air Chief Marshal Sir Johnnny Stringer, who told the UK Defence Journal that Europe was “not at war, but…not at peace either”.

The head of the Royal Navy has also warned that Russia will continue probing Britain and its allies for weaknesses as the danger of conflict grows. He called for a rapid rebuilding of Britain’s military strength, arguing that credible deterrence is essential to preventing potential adversaries from escalating their aggression.

Together, the warnings underline the growing recognition within Britain’s military leadership that the next major confrontation may not begin with tanks crossing a border or missiles striking cities, but with attacks on the digital systems on which modern life depends.

Earlier this month, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, the First Sea Lord, said the prospect of war was not inevitable, but depended on whether hostile states believed Britain was prepared to defend itself.

His warning comes as NATO allies confront a more dangerous security environment and the prospect of sustained confrontation with Russia.

“Prepare for war if you want peace,” Jenkins told the International Sea Power Conference. “That saying is 1,600 years old – and it remains true today.”

The expression is attributed to the late fourth-century Roman military writer Publius Flavius Vegetius Renatus. Jenkins said its lesson was that Britain must continue building its military strength, adapt more quickly and demonstrate that it was ready to fight if required.

“We are not powerless,” he told delegates, while acknowledging that the return of state-on-state competition was unsettling for military personnel who had spent much of their careers operating in a different strategic environment.

“I have said before that we are back in an era of state-on-state contest,” he said. “For many of us in this room, even those of us with long careers in uniform, that is unfamiliar territory. It feels unsettling, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.”