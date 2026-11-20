Poland has accused Russia of a deliberate provocation after several suspected Russian missiles and drones entered its airspace, triggering explosions, emergency investigations and fresh demands for NATO to strengthen its eastern defences.

The incursions have heightened fears that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine could spill across the alliance’s borders, with Warsaw warning that the latest violations cannot be dismissed as an isolated incident.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that objects originating from Russia had entered the country, including what he identified as an Kh-101 cruise missile and a suspected jet-powered drone.

“There has been a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the Russian Federation,” he told a news conference.

“There was an Kh-101 missile… In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone.”

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk was equally forthright, insisting there was no doubt about the Russian origin of the objects and suggesting the incursions were deliberate.

“It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation,” he said.

The incidents came at a particularly sensitive moment for Warsaw, as Poland prepared to host military exercises involving the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of Ukraine’s allies discussing security arrangements for a potential post-war mission.

Britain’s Defence Secretary, John Healey, was visiting Poland as hundreds of British troops participated in exercises designed to prepare for a possible deployment to Ukraine following a peace agreement.

Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested the timing of the airspace violations, alongside the presence of senior military and political figures from allied countries, was unlikely to be coincidental.

“These exercises, combined with the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states — along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies — suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident,” he said.

Despite the escalation, Poland confirmed that the exercises would proceed. Warsaw also intends to seek additional NATO support to protect the alliance’s eastern flank against further Russian incursions.

Mr Healey, who was in Poland when the allegations emerged, expressed Britain’s solidarity with its ally.

“I have just arrived in Poland and seen the statement made by my friend @KosiniakKamysz about Russian violations of Polish airspace. This is very serious and I will meet Polish friends shortly,” he wrote on X.

“The impact of Russia’s illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries.

“The UK stands in solidarity with our allies.”

Polish authorities have launched investigations at three locations; Rudnik nad Sanem, Molodycz and Nowy Lipowiec.

In the village of Chmielek, near Nowy Lipowiec, footage apparently recorded by a security camera showed an explosion in the distance.

Local resident Natalia Szponar described hearing an unfamiliar sound before a heavy impact.

“I had just gotten up. I was making coffee, getting the kids ready for school, and then I heard a whistling sound. And then a thud — a dull, muffled kind of impact,” she said.

“I was a little panicked. I felt a bit scared.”

Andrzej Borowiec, mayor of neighbouring Aleksandrow county, said an object approximately seven metres long had fallen at around 5.40am.

“Smoke was rising — black smoke… something that looked like one large, distinct mushroom cloud,” he told Reuters.

Elsewhere, Poland’s Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said a traffic controller had reported a loud explosion near railway premises in Rudnik nad Sanem, around 50 kilometres west of Nowy Lipowiec. No visible railway damage had been identified, although an inspection vehicle was dispatched.

Air traffic controllers were also evacuated from Rzeszow airport, a major transport hub in south-eastern Poland. Police reported debris scattered across a large area of uncultivated farmland near Molodycz.

The latest confrontation comes amid growing European unease over the future of Ukraine, following Donald Trump’s warm embrace of Putin at a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. European governments have warned against any attempt to negotiate peace over their heads.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw had not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

With Russian military activity repeatedly testing NATO’s eastern borders since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the latest incidents have intensified pressure on the alliance to demonstrate that its members’ airspace remains inviolable.