Donald Trump has reportedly confronted Ukraine’s European allies over their continued financial and military support for Kyiv, questioning whether governments should commit billions more to a war he believes could now be brought to an end.

In an unexpected telephone call on Thursday, November 19, the US president challenged European leaders over their willingness to keep funding Ukraine, just hours after concluding his first trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

According to Politico, which cited three European officials briefed on the closed-door conversation, Trump made the call aboard Air Force One as he travelled following the landmark discussions in China.

One participant described the president as expressing strong doubts about the coalition’s willingness to continue committing vast sums to Ukraine’s defence.

Another official said Trump’s remarks were more general in nature, with the president emphasising the horrific human cost of the conflict and urging European governments to stop pouring money into a war that has devastated Ukraine.

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Trump reportedly insisted that Putin was genuinely prepared to negotiate an end to the fighting, suggesting Moscow was ready to sit down and work towards a settlement.

His comments appeared consistent with an assessment delivered earlier by senior US envoy Jared Kushner, who said: “Trump came away believing that peace is achievable.

The White House had not publicly commented on the reported telephone conversation at the time of publication.

But Trump’s intervention appeared to expose the growing tensions between Washington’s push for a negotiated settlement and Europe’s determination to ensure Ukraine does not enter negotiations from a position of military weakness.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended continued European support for Kyiv, arguing that military assistance was essential to securing meaningful negotiations rather than prolonging the conflict.

“We are not providing this strong support to prolong the war. We want to end this war,” Merz said.

He added that funding Ukraine’s defence was intended “to enable peace negotiations in the first place and to conduct them from a position of strength.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also rejected suggestions that Trump was being overly optimistic about Putin’s willingness to make concessions.

Asked about the president’s assessment, Burnham said it was “quite the opposite”, adding that Trump had instead described the human cost of the war as “horrific.

The diplomatic tensions emerged as nearly 40 delegations gathered in Berlin to discuss Ukraine’s future security and the prospects of ending Russia’s invasion.

Special US envoy Steve Witkoff, who travelled to the German capital alongside Kushner, said Trump had specifically instructed them to participate in the discussions.

“He’s given us instructions on doing everything possible to end this war and be supportive of that effort,” Witkoff said.

“And what I heard from him on the call today, was that he mentioned these very same principles to the other two leaders he was meeting with.”

Merz, who co-hosted the Berlin summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and Burnham, insisted Europe must have a direct role in any eventual settlement.

Europe wanted to participate in negotiations “as a team with Kyiv and Washington”, he said, according to AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that Kyiv would hold separate discussions with Witkoff and Kushner to establish the timing and format of the next round of negotiations.

Ukraine wants the forthcoming discussions to involve four parties: Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and European representatives.

Kushner indicated that Russia had agreed to multilateral negotiations involving European officials, potentially marking an important shift in Moscow’s previous position.

In China, Putin told reporters that the Kremlin had invited European representatives to Moscow to explain their position before Russia decided on the format for further discussions with Ukraine.

He argued that European security could not sensibly be discussed without European governments participating in the process.

The apparent change in tone is significant. Moscow has repeatedly resisted European involvement in direct negotiations, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov previously suggesting that European representatives should “stay at the hotel” during the November 10-11 talks in Abu Dhabi.

The latest developments follow an acceleration in US-led diplomatic efforts since November 10, when Ukraine, Russia and the United States held trilateral negotiations for the first time since February.

Those discussions produced an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange but failed to resolve the fundamental territorial disputes preventing a settlement.

European officials attended the Abu Dhabi meetings but were excluded from direct negotiations with Moscow.

Two days later, Witkoff and Kushner travelled to Moscow to meet Putin before flying to Dublin to brief Zelensky, who was attending the ninth European Political Community summit.

Following those discussions, Ukrainian and American representatives announced that Europe would participate in the next round of negotiations.

On November 16, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, collectively known as the E5, joined Ukrainian and US negotiators alongside EU institutions and Nato.

Their participation marked a significant departure from the earlier negotiating format, despite the Kremlin’s previous objections.

The central question now is whether Trump’s confidence in Putin’s willingness to negotiate can be translated into an agreement acceptable to Kyiv and its European allies.

For Washington, the priority appears increasingly focused on bringing the fighting to an end. For European capitals, however, the challenge is ensuring that any settlement does not leave Ukraine vulnerable to another Russian assault.

With Trump questioning the scale of future Western support and Putin signalling a possible opening to wider negotiations, the diplomatic momentum is unmistakable. Whether it produces peace — or deepens divisions between Washington, Kyiv and Europe — remains uncertain.