A leading economist has challenged the economic case for Labour’s proposed youth mobility agreement with the European Union, questioning how allowing up to 100,000 young Europeans into Britain each year will boost the UK economy while potentially encouraging a one-way flow of workers.

Julian Jessop, an economist and fellow of the Britain Unbound think tank, has raised doubts over whether the arrangement will deliver meaningful benefits for Britain, particularly if substantially more young Europeans travel to the UK than British citizens heading in the opposite direction.

The agreement, negotiated as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s efforts to reset relations with Brussels, would allow around 100,000 young Europeans to come to Britain temporarily for work. The Government has reportedly conceded to a higher annual limit than it initially sought, with the age ceiling raised to 31.

But Mr Jessop questioned why Brussels had originally pushed for a much larger scheme and whether the final arrangement represented a genuinely balanced exchange.

Writing on X, he said: “Plausible – the EU originally wanted an uncapped ‘youth experience scheme’, then said 150k, the UK proposed 50k, so why not meet in the middle?”

He warned that the headline figure raised wider questions about the economic rationale behind the agreement, particularly if the number of Europeans arriving in Britain significantly exceeded the number of young Britons travelling to EU countries.

Mr Jessop said: “If this is a truly reciprocal scheme (where the number of EU citizens coming here is balanced by young Britons going there), why did the EU want it to be such much bigger, and how is it supposed to boost UK GDP?”

He added: “Isn’t the obvious answer that more young people are likely to come here than head in the other direction – as was the case before Brexit?”

The intervention strikes at the heart of the Government’s argument that closer economic cooperation with the EU will generate growth, improve living standards and create opportunities for younger generations.

Burnham has travelled to Brussels to advance agreements covering food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and youth mobility, presenting the package as a significant economic achievement.

Speaking to business leaders in the Belgian capital, the Prime Minister cited Treasury analysis suggesting the agreements could increase gross domestic product by 0.5 per cent.

“The Treasury analysis out today is saying that now it’s clear up to 0.5% on GDP as a result of the deal,” he said.

He described the package as the “single biggest growth intervention in this Parliament”.

However, the youth mobility arrangement has emerged as one of the most contentious elements of the negotiations. The European Commission initially sought an uncapped scheme before proposing an annual limit of 150,000. British negotiators had pushed for a considerably lower ceiling of 50,000 before the reported compromise of 100,000.

The political opposition has seized on the concessions. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage condemned the wider agreement as a “betrayal”, arguing that Britain risks becoming increasingly subject to European rules without having meaningful influence over their creation.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Farage said: “The Labour Party was elected, saying they would not rejoin the single market. Well, today we’re rejoining a chunk of it.”

Beyond youth mobility, the package includes an agreement on food and agricultural standards designed to reduce post-Brexit checks on British exports to the EU from March 2028. Questions nevertheless remain over how much control Britain will retain as European regulations evolve.

The Government is also facing a separate dispute over Brussels’ demand for European students to regain access to British universities at domestic tuition rates. Negotiations are expected to continue over the next six months.

Burnham is expected to open broader discussions about Britain’s future relationship with the bloc later this year. However, Labour’s manifesto commitments rule out returning to the customs union, the single market or freedom of movement.

For ministers, the challenge is to demonstrate that closer cooperation can deliver measurable economic gains without recreating the obligations Britain left behind. Jessop’s intervention highlights a central question that the Government has yet to settle, whether the benefits of the youth mobility deal will be shared equally, or whether Britain is making concessions whose economic returns remain uncertain.